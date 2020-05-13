Some restaurants in Arizona reopen with virus restrictions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Some restaurants in Arizona reopened for dine-in service Monday as Gov. Doug Ducey relaxed more measures aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

From large chains to mom and pop eateries, restaurants were allowed to host patrons for the first time in nearly two months at limited capacity and with other restrictions that include more space between tables and no parties with more than 10 people.

“Our goal is not to be busy for the first week,” said Phoenix-based restaurateur Sam Fox. “Our goal is to make sure we have our procedures in place, our employees are feeling safe. We really want to get this right the first time.”

Fox, the founder of Fox Restaurant Concepts with a variety of the brands around Arizona and the country, said 11 stores opened Monday in four markets. Flower Child locations in Atlanta, Phoenix and Tucson are open, along with The Henry and Dough Bird. He plans to follow with several Culinary Dropout and Zinburger locations in the coming days.

Restaurant owners described a variety of steps they're taking to ensure customers and workers feel safe, from separating tables to providing masks, gloves and health screenings for employees when they arrive.