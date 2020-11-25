Son, father farm to feed neighbors during lockdown in India

That laissez-faire style of farming jibes with Zachariah’s growing interest in permaculture, a movement that promotes working with nature instead of imposing man’s will on the land.

Zachariah said he learned permaculture techniques by watching YouTube videos and by listening to the lessons his dad passed down from his grandfather, who once owned rice paddies.

“My dad would say, ’Your grandfather used to do this. When I was your age, I used to do this,’” Zachariah said as he mimicked gardening.

Zachariah recalls having to adapt to a few cultural differences when he was studying and working in Wales. The easiest adjustment, he said, was to the food.

Somehow the meals were tastier than the food he had eaten as a child, he said.

Zachariah came to grasp that the food was fresher — it was local and didn’t need to be treated with preservatives before traveling by truck or plane to a faraway destination.

What he didn’t realize was that a seed had been planted, one that would eventually lead him to rethink his career in engineering and consider one in farming.

Online, Zachariah connected with others who are thinking of a future in farming.