Soothing broths: Local chef delivers nourishing soup

Diners can pop into Chesterton's Northside Diner for a plate of comfort food, a good burger, ice cream sundae, a hearty breakfast and much more.

The eatery, located in downtown Chesterton, is a small, cozy restaurant with a retro vibe. One can easily feel as though you've stepped into a diner from the 1950s. Northside Diner is decorated with pictures of old-time movie stars and musicians, a jukebox and murals painted on the outside wall.

The restaurant is open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily and attracts a good amount of people for breakfast, lunch or just a quick snack.

When we visited on a recent Saturday for lunch, the restaurant was packed. Though it was a full house in the diner, service was quick.

We decided on a variety of dishes, including a Denver Omelet ($6.89); House Breaded Fried Lake Perch Basket ($7.89); and a Hot Turkey Sandwich ($7.69). For dessert, we ordered a Hot Fudge Sundae ($2.85).

All the dishes at the eatery are ample. The omelet came with a good portion of hash browns while the perch basket was accompanied by coleslaw. The turkey sandwich was served open-faced with the traditional mashed potatoes and gravy.

The perch was lightly breaded, not greasy and was perfectly cooked.

On Northside Diner's menu, guests will find a variety of items including Homemade Biscuits and Gravy; assorted egg dishes called Chicks; a Pork Roast Omelet; Steak Omelet; Chorizo Tacos; Belgian Waffles; Chicken and Waffles; BLT Ranch Chicken Hoagie; Country Fried Steak Sandwich; Chicken Malibu; Popcorn Shrimp Basket; Clam Basket; and other dishes.

A kid's menu is featured under the Cool Kid's Lunch Box and dishes are priced at $5.29. Kid's choices include Mini Corn Dog Basket; Grilled Cheese or a Knuckle Sandwich, which is a hamburger.

A variety of sides, shakes and other items are available at the restaurant.

12 Things to do in the Region this week