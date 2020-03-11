South Carolina vegan cafe returns after yearlong closure

“We have been kind of a cult classic for a really long time,” Geter said. “What’s unexpected is it doesn’t taste like cardboard. It’s very flavorful. It’s the food you’ve grown up eating if you’re from the South, just without the meat, without the harsh additives, the pesticides, you know, the things that aren’t so great.”

With the brick-and-mortar restaurant back up and running, Geter will ease off the gas pedal on the food truck. She still plans to take it to an upcoming food festival, and it will make occasional appearances at downtown Columbia’s Soda City Market on Saturdays, she said.

A Peace of Soul is an example of the surge of small businesses filling in the North Main Street corridor, with the city putting its weight behind them to help boost the area.

Geter secured a loan from the city’s Office of Business Opportunities and the S.C. Community Loan Fund to help her purchase and upfit the restaurant building.

The city saw potential in Geter and in A Peace of Soul — not just from a financial standpoint, but real character and promise, said Bret Whiting, the city’s loan officer with the Office of Business Opportunities.