Southern Indiana cousins grow hops featured in local beers

“Everybody kept telling us, you have to have a picking machine, and we were like, no, it’s not a big deal,” Tim said. “After we got the machine, we realized that there was absolutely no doing this without a harvesting machine. It’s just not even feasible at all.”

“You have such a short window of when the crop is ready to come off. When the varietal is ready, you have about five days, and when it’s go time, it doesn’t matter what’s going on in your life, you have to pick, because the product will go backwards really quickly.”

They had to learn how to dry the hops and other intricacies of harvesting and preparing the hops that they didn’t realize were so “vitally important.”

“Then we realized, we’re like legitimately farming,” Tim said.

“It’s not so much a hobby anymore,” Kory added.

As the hop plants were growing during the first year, they started calling breweries trying to find buyers for their product. One of the first beers made with their crop was brewed by New Albanian Brewing Company.

Our Lady of Perpetual Hops was getting started about the same time as Knob View Hops, and when they first met, the brewery still had an empty building.