Spiny and delicious, sea urchins shine in a new documentary

Mutz and her fellow divers don wetsuits and prowl the murky depths, plucking individual urchins from the bottom with a gloved hand and a pick, avoiding ocean currents, disorientation and sharks. It’s an ancient skill and labor-intensive.

“People have had a disconnect of where their food comes from and their relationships to the harvesters,” she said. “I've had conversations with customers where they didn't know that we went into the water and picked them one by one.”

Americans commonly savor uni as sashimi or sushi. It can also be slathered on toast or added to pasta. But sea urchin is so versatile that one California chef makes an uni crème brûlée and another turns it into ice cream.

Mutz grills them in the shell, a trick she learned from a Vietnamese customer. She cracks open the urchin, cleans it out, adds the meat back into the cavity with an egg, and then grills or smokes it. Once finished, she adds the mixture to rice, with some cilantro.

Wise, who wrote the film with his wife, Christina, has always been a fan of sea urchin meat, which is actually the urchins' reproductive organs. The first thing he did on his honeymoon in Greece was look for the spiny beasts.