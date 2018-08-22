Food fans who love sausage and other Polish fare will be in for a treat this weekend when Kielbasa Fest descends on East Chicago.
Kielbasa Fest runs from noon to 10 p.m. Aug. 25 at Kosciuszko Park.
"We were happy with the turnout last year," said Steve Segura, multi-media director for the city of East Chicago. "It was pretty close to 1,000 people."
Segura said city personnel expect a good turnout again for this event, which is the second annual Kielbasa Fest.
The idea for the fest, Segura explained, was sparked after the statue of Kosciuszko (the Polish military hero) was put up once again after it had been vandalized. "A large amount of the Polish community came out for the re-dedication of the statue," he said, adding city personnel thought it would be a great idea to celebrate the Polish community with a special festival. Segura said East Chicago had long been a strong Polish community and many people still have ties to East Chicago.
The Kielbasa Fest will feature plenty of authentic Polish fare as well as other food offerings, music, craft vendors and more.
Kielbasa, considered one of the most popular of Polish sausages, is traditionally made from pork.
"I like the fact that they're bringing the Polish community back to East Chicago," said Stan Stefanski, owner of Big Frank's Sausage in East Chicago, who participated in the inaugural event. Stefanski said it's great to celebrate with a "Polish festival at a Polish park."
"There'll be food, music and a lot of fun," Stefanski said.
Big Frank's Sausage will be offering a variety of Polish fare at the event. On the menu will be the staple sausage, of course, as well as cabbage and noodles, pierogi, stuffed cabbage and more. Hot dogs will also be available.
"We'll also have a Polish platter with stuffed cabbage, sauerkraut, choice of three pierogi and bread and butter," Stefanski said.
In addition to the Polish cuisine, Segura said other food offerings will include fare from Super Pollo Mexican Restaurant, an elephant ear stand, pina colada drink stand, Puerto Rican fare, corn and ice cream, lemonade and more. A Polish Beer Garden also will be on the premises.
Live entertainment will include the band Take Five, and D-Street Band. Host of the fest will be WJOB radio host/producer Rick Kubic.
Children's activities also will be featured including face painting, games and other activities. Kidd Kielbasa and Grump Gulumski will make appearances at the fest as well.
When it comes to Polish cuisine, Stefanski said kielbasa is one of the all-time favorite sausages. "Kielbasa is one of the traditional Polish foods that's been around a long time," he said, adding many people learn to enjoy and make the sausage in their family home.
"I learned to make it from my dad," Stefanski said.
Home cooks who want to prepare the food may want to try their hand at the following recipe.
Grilled Kielbasa and Sauerkraut
1 package (14 ounces) Zesty Herb Polska Kielbasa Loop Sausage
2 tablespoons butter
1 cup chopped onion
1 medium Gala apple, cored and chopped
1 tablespoon brown sugar
1 package (32 ounces) sauerkraut, drained
1 teaspoon Caraway Seed
DIRECTIONS: Grill kielbasa as directed on package. Cool slightly. Cut kielbasa into slices. Melt butter in large skillet on medium heat. Add onion, apple and sugar; cook and stir 5 minutes or until lightly browned. Stir in sauerkraut and caraway seed. Reduce heat to low; cook 20 to 30 minutes to allow flavors to blend, stirring occasionally. Stir in kielbasa; cook until heated through.
From McCormick