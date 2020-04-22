Spring salads: Assorted ingredients star in flavorful recipes

Now that warmer weather is upon us, it's time to think of lighter meals to enjoy around the family table.
Salads of all types can make good entrees or side dishes. Whether you have a taste for a salad made with assorted veggies, a mix of herbs and fruits or a combination of different greens and lettuce, there are many possibilities when it comes to making creative salads.
If you want to experiment with different greens, "The Betty Crocker Cookbook" offers a few suggestions.
"Mix mild-flavored greens with more assertive ones. Try tossing butterhead with mesclun or red chard with romaine and iceberg lettuces. For little dashes of flavor, add fresh herbs," write the editors of "The Betty Crocker Cookbook."
Among greens and lettuces which can be used in a hearty and healthy salad are everything from curly endive, spinach and watercress to kale, frisee, arugula and more.
According to thekitchn.com, adding a restaurant flair to your home salad is fairly easy. Among ways to add great flavor to your salad recipe is by making your own dressing, incorporating herbs and adding just a bit of good fat such as avocado, nuts and cheese.
If you're looking for some salad recipes, try the following dishes.
Kale Salad with Sweet Potatoes
Servings: 6-8
Start to finish: 1 hour
Salad:
1 1/2 pounds sweet potatoes, peeled, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil
Salt and pepper
12 ounces Tuscan kale, stemmed and sliced crosswise into 1/2-inch-wide strips (7 cups)
1/2 head radicchio (5 ounces), cored and sliced thin
1/3 cup pecans, toasted and chopped
Shaved Parmesan cheese
Vinaigrette:
2 tablespoons water
1 1/2 tablespoons pomegranate molasses
1 small shallot, minced
1 tablespoon honey
1 tablespoon cider vinegar
Salt and pepper
1/4cup extra-virgin olive oil
For the salad: Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 400 F. Toss sweet potatoes with oil and season with salt and pepper. Arrange potatoes in single layer in rimmed baking sheet and roast until browned, 25 to 30 minutes, flipping potatoes halfway through roasting. Transfer to plate and let cool for 20 minutes. Meanwhile, vigorously squeeze and massage kale with hands until leaves are uniformly darkened and slightly wilted, about 1 minute.
For the vinaigrette: Whisk water, pomegranate molasses, shallot, honey, vinegar, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper together in large bowl. Whisking constantly, slowly drizzle in oil.
Add potatoes, kale, and radicchio to vinaigrette and gently toss to coat. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Transfer to serving platter and sprinkle with pecans and shaved Parmesan to taste. Serve.
From Associated Press
Mixed Greens with Creole Candied Bacon, Poached Egg and Honey Mustard Vinaigrette
Creole Candied Bacon:
8 ounces thick-cut bacon slices
1/4 cup honey
1 teaspoon Zatarain's® Creole Big & Zesty Spice Blend
Salad:
1/3 cup white wine vinegar
1/4 cup Zatarain's® Creole Mustard Squeeze Bottle
1/4 cup honey
1 teaspoon Zatarain's® Creole Big & Zesty Spice Blend
3/4 cup vegetable oil
6 cups mixed salad greens
1 large apple, such as Fuji or Granny Smith, cored and thinly sliced
1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion
Poached Eggs
1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
6 large eggs
DIRECTIONS: For the Bacon, preheat oven to 400°F. Arrange bacon slices in single layer on foil-lined 15x10x1-inch baking pan. Bake 15 minutes or until bacon edges begin to curl. Remove pan from oven. Drain drippings. Microwave honey and Creole Seasoning in small microwavable bowl on HIGH 30 seconds, stirring after 15 seconds. Brush bacon with honey mixture. Bake 10 minutes longer or until bacon is browned and crisp. Cool bacon on wire rack. Break into bite-size pieces. Set aside.
For the Salad, prepare vinaigrette by mixing vinegar, Creole Mustard, honey and Creole Seasoning in medium bowl with wire whisk. Gradually add oil, whisking until well blended.
For the Poached Eggs, fill large deep saucepan with 2 inches of water. Add vinegar. Bring to boil. Reduce heat to medium. Break 1 egg into small dish. Carefully slide egg into simmering water (bubbles should begin to break the surface of the water). Repeat with remaining eggs. Poach eggs 3 to 5 minutes or until whites are completely set and yolks begin to thicken. Carefully remove eggs with slotted spoon. Drain on paper towels
To serve, divide greens among 6 plates. Top each with a poached egg. Arrange apple slices, bacon and onion around salad. Drizzle 1/2 of the vinaigrette over salads. (Reserve leftover vinaigrette for another use.) Serve immediately.
From McCormick
VEGETABLE CHOPPED SALAD
Servings: 4
Start to finish: 30 minutes
3 cucumbers, peeled, halved lengthwise, seeded, and cut into 1/2 inch pieces
1 1/2 pounds cherry tomatoes, quartered
Salt and pepper
1/4 cup red wine vinegar
1 garlic clove, minced
1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
1 yellow bell pepper, stemmed, seeded, and cut into 1/2 inch pieces
1 small red onion, chopped fine
8 ounces radishes, trimmed and sliced thin
3/4 cup chopped fresh parsley
1 romaine lettuce heart (6 ounces), cut into 1 inch pieces
Toss cucumbers and tomatoes with 1 teaspoon salt and let drain in colander for 15 minutes.
Whisk vinegar, garlic, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/8 teaspoon pepper together in large bowl. Whisking constantly, drizzle in oil. Add drained cucumbers and tomatoes, bell pepper, onion, radishes, and parsley and toss to coat. Let salad sit for at least 5 minutes or up to 20 minutes.
Add lettuce and gently toss to combine. Season with salt and pepper to taste, and serve.
Variations:
— Mediterranean Chopped Salad:
Reduce cucumber to 1 cucumber and substitute 10 ounces grape tomatoes for cherry tomatoes. Reduce vinegar to 3 tablespoons and olive oil to 3 tablespoons. Omit bell pepper and radishes. Reduce onion to 1/2 onion and parsley to 1/2 cup. Add 1 (15 ounce) can chickpeas, rinsed, and 1/2 cup chopped pitted kalamata olives with cucumber and tomatoes in step 2. Add 1 cup crumbled feta with lettuce.
— Pear and Cranberry Chopped Salad:
Omit tomatoes. Reduce cucumber to 1 cucumber. Substitute 3 tablespoons sherry vinegar for red wine vinegar and reduce olive oil to 3 tablespoons. Substitute red bell pepper for yellow bell pepper. Omit radishes and parsley. Reduce onion to 1/2 onion. Add 1 ripe but firm pear, halved, cored, and cut into 1/4 inch pieces, and 1/2 cup dried cranberries with cucumber in step 2. Add 1 cup crumbled blue cheese and 1/2 cup chopped, toasted pistachios with lettuce.
From Associated Press
Farro and Vegetable Salad
Start to finish: 45 minutes
Servings: 6
4 cups chicken or vegetable broth
1 1/2 cups farro
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste
1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
1/4 cup minced shallots
Juice of 1 lemon
1 cup roughly chopped flat-leaf parsley
Coarse or kosher salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
1 cup halved grape or cherry tomatoes
2 cups roughly chopped watercress
2 cups thinly sliced raw asparagus, peeled if necessary
1 cup thinly sliced radishes
Combine the broth, farro, and salt in a saucepan over high heat and bring the mixture to a boil. Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and cook uncovered for 30 minutes or until al dente. Drain the farro if there is excess broth remaining, rinse with cool water, and transfer to a large bowl.
Meanwhile, whisk together the oil, vinegar, shallots, lemon juice, and parsley in a small bowl and season salt and pepper to taste. Add the tomatoes, watercress, asparagus and radishes to the farro. Pour the dressing over the salad, and toss to combine. Serve at room temperature or refrigerate and serve chilled.
From Associated Press
