Spring salads: Assorted ingredients star in flavorful recipes

Now that warmer weather is upon us, it's time to think of lighter meals to enjoy around the family table.

Salads of all types can make good entrees or side dishes. Whether you have a taste for a salad made with assorted veggies, a mix of herbs and fruits or a combination of different greens and lettuce, there are many possibilities when it comes to making creative salads.

If you want to experiment with different greens, "The Betty Crocker Cookbook" offers a few suggestions.

"Mix mild-flavored greens with more assertive ones. Try tossing butterhead with mesclun or red chard with romaine and iceberg lettuces. For little dashes of flavor, add fresh herbs," write the editors of "The Betty Crocker Cookbook."

Among greens and lettuces which can be used in a hearty and healthy salad are everything from curly endive, spinach and watercress to kale, frisee, arugula and more.

According to thekitchn.com, adding a restaurant flair to your home salad is fairly easy. Among ways to add great flavor to your salad recipe is by making your own dressing, incorporating herbs and adding just a bit of good fat such as avocado, nuts and cheese.

If you're looking for some salad recipes, try the following dishes.