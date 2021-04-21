Spring salads: Various ingredients blend in entree salads

Home cooks thoughts often turn to lighter fare when outdoor temperatures begin to rise.

When it comes to warmer weather dishes, there's often nothing better than a salad. These days there are many ingredients to build a salad around.

Everything from assorted lettuce, grains, meat, seafood, vegetables and other items combine to make successful Spring salads.

"There are many types of salads to master, some easy and some difficult. While there are some basic guidelines to follow, types of salads and salad dressings are largely left up to interpretation," according to theculinarycook.com.

On the culinarycook.com website, food fans will find information on assorted salads from tossed and composed as well as various dressings.

Food manufacturer websites to various magazine websites offer an array of recipes for different main dish salads. Food experts say salads are one of the recipes where creativity can really come into play.

At sunset.com, a company that publishes a great deal of cookbooks, people will find recipes for main course salads such as Garlicky Steak Salad; Poached Salmon Nicoise; and Spanish Style Chicken Salad.