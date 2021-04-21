 Skip to main content
Spring salads: Various ingredients blend in entree salads
Spring salads: Various ingredients blend in entree salads

Home cooks thoughts often turn to lighter fare when outdoor temperatures begin to rise.

When it comes to warmer weather dishes, there's often nothing better than a salad. These days there are many ingredients to build a salad around.

Everything from assorted lettuce, grains, meat, seafood, vegetables and other items combine to make successful Spring salads.

"There are many types of salads to master, some easy and some difficult. While there are some basic guidelines to follow, types of salads and salad dressings are largely left up to interpretation," according to theculinarycook.com.

On the culinarycook.com website, food fans will find information on assorted salads from tossed and composed as well as various dressings.

Food manufacturer websites to various magazine websites offer an array of recipes for different main dish salads. Food experts say salads are one of the recipes where creativity can really come into play.

At sunset.com, a company that publishes a great deal of cookbooks, people will find recipes for main course salads such as Garlicky Steak Salad; Poached Salmon Nicoise; and Spanish Style Chicken Salad.

McCormick also features assorted salads from popular chicken blends to seafood salad recipes and those packed with veggies. Among salad recipes at mccormick.com are Curried Chicken Salad; Roasted Garlic Chicken Salad; Spicy Thai Seafood Salad; Spring Vegetable Salad; and much more which showcase the versatility of salads and what can be combined to create them.

Salads can also have ethnic inspirations with home cooks using everything from Asian and Greek ingredients to Latin spices, Polynesian fruits and other foods.

try your hand at the following recipes for entree salads.

Greek Salad

3 cups kale, chopped fine

2 cups diced watermelon, seeded

2 cups peeled and diced English cucumber

1/2 cup diced red onion

1/2 cup Kalamata olives, cut in halves

4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon chopped fresh mint

Grated pepper

1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese

DIRECTIONS: In a large bowl, add kale, watermelon, cucumber, onion and olives. In a small bowl, whisk oil, vinegar, garlic, mint and pepper.

Pour dressing over salad and toss thoroughly. Top with feta cheese. Serve.

Servings: Makes 6 one-cup servings.

From The Watermelon Board

SHADES OF GREEN SALAD

Servings: 6

12 ounces fresh green beans, cut into 2-inch pieces

1 bunch asparagus, cut into 2-inch pieces

1 cup snow peas, sliced lengthwise

1 medium zucchini, halved, seeds scraped out, then cut into thin half moons

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons grated shallot

Zest and juice of 1 orange

2 tablespoons sherry vinegar

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

1 avocado, sliced

Manchego cheese, to serve

Fresh dill, to serve

Honey, to serve

DIRECTIONS: Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Fill a large bowl with ice water and have it near the stove.

Add the green beans to the boiling water and blanch for 1 to 2 minutes, or until crisp-tender and bright green. Use a slotted spoon to quickly transfer them from the boiling water to the ice water. While the green beans cool, add the asparagus to the boiling water and blanch for 3 to 4 minutes, depending on the thickness of the stalks, until just barely tender. Transfer the asparagus to the ice water with the green beans.

Once they have cooled, drain the green beans and asparagus, pat them dry and transfer to a large bowl. Add the snow peas and zucchini.

In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, shallot, orange zest and juice, vinegar and mustard. Season with salt and pepper. Pour the dressing over the vegetables and stir gently to coat well. For best flavor, allow the vegetables to marinate in the dressing for at least 30 minutes.

Serve topped with sliced avocado, grated manchego cheese, sprigs of dill and a drizzle of honey.

From Associated Press

Herbed Salmon Salad

Start to finish: about 35 minutes

Servings: 4

Salmon:

4 6-ounce salmon fillets

5 scallions, white and light green parts only, cut into 1-inch pieces

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons fresh dill sprigs

1/4 cup fresh parsley leaves

1/2 teaspoon coarse or kosher salt, plus more to taste

Salad:

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Kosher salt to taste

6 cups baby salad mix, or a mix of purslane, butter lettuce, Boston lettuce and mache, for example

1/2 cup whole fresh parsley leaves

1/4 cup sliced chives

1. Preheat the oven to 300 degrees Fahrenheit. Spray a baking pan with nonstick spray, or lightly oil the pan. Place the salmon filets in the pan.

2. In a small food processor, blend together the scallions, 1/3 cup olive oil, dill, 1/4 cup parsley leaves, and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Spread the mixture over the salmon, and bake for about 16 to 18 minutes, just until the salmon is barely cooked through and flakes easily. Let cool for a few minutes in the pan, until just warm.

3. For the salad, in a large bowl, mix together the lemon juice and 2 tablespoons of olive oil, plus salt to taste. Add the lettuces, 1/2 cup parsley leaves and chives, and toss. Divide the salad between 4 plates and place a piece of salmon atop each pile of greens, removing the skin if you wish. Serve while the salmon is warm, or at room temperature if you prefer.

From Associated Press

CHOPPED ALBACORE SALAD WITH ASIAN DRESSING

Start to finish: 15 minutes

Servings: 4

4 cups chopped romaine lettuce

3/4 cup chopped green beans

3/4 cup chopped carrots

1/2 cup chopped red sweet pepper

1/4 cup quartered grape tomatoes

1/2 avocado, cubed

1/4 cup chopped almonds (or cashews)

2 scallions, chopped

3 5-ounce cans albacore tuna, drained

1/4 cup chopped cilantro

Dresssing:

2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger

1 garlic clove, finely minced (or 1/2 teaspoon granulated garlic)

2 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce

2 tablespoons lime juice

2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar

1/4 teaspoon sriracha, or other hot sauce (or more if desired)

1 teaspoon sesame oil

3 tablespoons grapeseed oil, or other neutral oil

Place all the salad ingredients in a large bowl. In a small bowl, vigorously whisk together the dressing ingredients. Spoon about half of the dressing onto the salad and toss to coat. Taste, and add more dressing as desired. Serve immediately.

From Associated Press

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

