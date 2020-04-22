Stage Door stays open, not for drinking but for shopping

“We thought about closing the store but kept it open, as it’s important for people in the area to get groceries and things,” said Randy Markin, one of the owners.

Regular customer Chris “Cowboy” Amack, a longtime iron worker, said store employees even reached out to him last month to check in.

“They wanted to make sure we were doing all right,” Amack said. “They know I have kids. They wanted to make sure I had water and toilet paper. They were ordering whole chickens and took a food order for me. It’s that kind of service that makes the place special.”

Markin’s father, Ron Markin, moved to Las Vegas with his three children in 1958 and worked at a gift shop before going on to own and sell the Bali Hai Hotel to investor, pilot, film director and philanthropist Howard Hughes.

In 1976, Ron Markin opened the Stage Door, named because the old MGM Grand hotel stage faced Flamingo Road.

“We are the last of what Vegas used to be,” Randy Markin said. “We’ve made it through 9/11 and multiple recessions — we will be back strong as ever.”