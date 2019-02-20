It's less than a week before the film industry gathers to celebrate movie excellence.
The 91st annual Academy Awards will be held Feb. 24 in the Ray Dolby Ballroom at the Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood. After honoring the work of actors, actresses, directors, writers and other film personnel, stars in attendance at Hollywood's splendid affair, will join together at the lavish Governors Ball to wine, dine and socialize.
Film fans watching the Awards show at home may also want to plan a party featuring various appetizers, entrees and desserts to make your party sparkle.
For those who want to add a bit of the glamour and culinary splash found at the famed Governors Ball, the Academy Awards planning team readily offers suggestions for an at-home party. Every year, they unveil the menu and even offer a few recipes that the stars will be consuming.
Once again, this year, master chef Wolfgang Puck will be at the helm of the Governors Ball menu with his team.
Puck is celebrating his 25th year as chef in charge of the menu at the lavish film-themed party.
During a past interview with the celebrated chef, Puck said orchestrating and planning culinary fare for Hollywood's biggest night boils down to "organization."
The menu this year will feature more than 60 items, including bite-size appetizers, small plates and passed dishes.
Guests will find longtime favorite dishes such as Puck's signature Salmon Oscars along with other favorites Potato and Caviar 2.0 and Winter Truffle Baked Cavatappi and Cheese.
Among new items on the menu will be Nashville Hot Fried Quail with Red Velvet Waffle; Heirloom Carrot "Tartare" Vegan Torchio Pasta with Arugula and more.
Also starring on the menu will be raw bar items, made-to-order sushi and desserts such as 24K Gold Dusted Chocolate Oscars; Square Pillow Cake with Coconut Cream and other items.
If you'd like to prepare one of Chef Puck's famous Governors Ball menu items for your home party, try this Chicken Pot Pie
Wolfgang Puck's Chicken Pot Pie
(recipe courtesy Wolfgang Puck, adapted from "Wolfgang Puck Makes it Easy," Rutledge Hill Press, 2004)
YIELD: Serves 4
2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken, cut into 1-inch chunks
Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
4 tablespoons vegetable oil
4 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided
1/2 pound organic red-skinned potatoes, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
1/2 pound organic carrots, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch pieces
1 medium yellow onion, peeled and diced
2 garlic cloves, minced
Pinch of crushed red pepper flakes
1 sprig thyme
1 bay leaf
1 cup white wine
2 cups organic chicken stock
1 cup plus 1 tablespoon heavy cream
1/4 cup dry sherry
1/2 cup shelled or frozen peas
Approximately 1/2 pound frozen puff pastry, defrosted following package instructions
1 cage-free egg
DIRECTIONS: Season the chicken pieces with salt and pepper, and toss in a mixing bowl with 2 tablespoons of the flour until evenly coated. In a large skillet over high heat, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil. Add the chicken pieces, reduce the heat slightly, and sauté, turning them occasionally, until light golden and thoroughly cooked, about 5 to 10 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the chicken to a plate and set aside. Add the remaining oil and 2 tablespoons of the butter to the pan, then add the potatoes, carrots, and onions and sauté until they begin to look glossy and bright, 2 to 3 minutes. Reduce the heat to medium, stir in the garlic, red pepper flakes, thyme, and bay leaf, and sauté, just until the vegetables begin to color slightly, 2 to 3 minutes more.
Add the wine, turn up the heat, stir and scrape with a wooden spoon to deglaze the pan deposits, and simmer until the liquid reduces by about half, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the chicken stock and the 1 cup of cream. Bring the liquid to a boil, reduce the heat slightly, and simmer briskly until the liquid reduces by about half again and is thick and creamy, about 15 minutes. Remove the sprig of thyme and the bay leaf.
Stir in the reserved chicken pieces and the sherry. Stir together the butter and remaining flour and stir this paste into the mixture. Season the sauce to taste with salt and pepper. Transfer to 4 large individual ovenproof 2-cup soup bowls, 4 ramekins of the same size, or a 2-quart baking dish. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until the filling is cold, at least 1 hour.
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Make sure the puff pastry is no thicker than 1/4 inch. With the tip of a sharp knife, cut the pastry into 4 circles that will overhang the rim of the serving bowls or ramekins by about half an inch; for a single large baking dish, cut 4 circles that will cover its top, or use one large sheet.
In a small bowl, beat together the egg and the remaining 1 tablespoon cream to make an egg wash. Brush the tops and outsides of the rims of the bowls. Place the bowls, ramekins, or baking dish on a baking tray and place the puff pastry circles on top, pressing them gently over the sides of the dishes . Pierce the tops with the tip of a paring knife. Brush the top of the pastry with egg wash. Carefully transfer the baking sheet to the oven and bake until the filling is bubbling hot and the pastry is a deep golden brown, 25 to 35 minutes. Serve hot.
The following recipe for The Virtue cocktail will also be served at The Governors Ball.
The Virtue
1 1/4-ounce Tamarind paste
1/4 ounce Hibiscus Juice (can substitute a sweet Hibiscus tea)
1/2 ounce fresh lime juice
1/2 ounce simple syrup
2 ounces water
1 1/2 ounce ginger beer
1 dash aromatic bitters
DIRECTIONS: Combine all ingredients except for ginger beer in a cocktail shaker and shake gently with ice. Top with ginger beer and pour into a Collins glass over ice. Garnish with dehydrated orange.