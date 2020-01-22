Starbucks, home of the $4 latte, is moving into poor areas

“They wouldn’t be here if they didn’t think they could make money,” he said. “They’re here because this is a main drag to Atlanta.”

In the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side, Starbucks opened a community store in 2016; a Whole Foods opened nearby the following year. But across the busy intersection is an old, abandoned building.

Englewood resident Princess Thomas, 60, frequents Kusanya Cafe, a neighborhood nonprofit coffee shop. When it's closed, she goes to the Starbucks a mile away.

Thomas said she appreciates Starbucks employing local residents, but hopes its support for the community goes beyond "lip service."

“A lot of people in this area have had their benefits cut. They can't afford to feed their families. So when you say you're doing something for the community, what can you do for those people, instead of just seeing them as customers?” she said.

Brett Theodos, a senior fellow at the Urban Institute who studies economic development, said he has visited Starbucks' community stores in Chicago and Baltimore, and they seemed to be providing a service — and, more important, jobs — that those neighborhoods wouldn't otherwise have.