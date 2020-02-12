Steaks, chops, seafood remain popular choices at Town Club

If you're out for a night of gaming or you're taking in a show at Blue Chip Casino, you may want to stop at Nelson's Deli for a bite to eat.

The 24-hour eatery located at the main entrance of Blue Chip Casino in Michigan City features a menu starring assorted items from burgers and hot dogs to specialty sandwiches, gourmet coffee, ice cream from Valpo Velvet, pizza and other dishes.