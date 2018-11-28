Whether you have a taste for pizza, pasta, a burger, salad or sandwich, pop into Stephano's for a bite to eat.
Stephano's, located in a strip mall on Burnham Avenue, offers a full menu of favorites. While there are two tables in the small eatery, Stephano's is largely a carry-out business. Delivery is also available.
During a recent Monday evening visit to Stephano's, there were about four people in line before me. Guests were ordering everything from full pizzas to appetizers, burgers, sandwiches and pasta dinners. The wait was about a half hour since everything was made to order.
Our dinner that night was an order of Grilled Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo and a Perch Dinner (both were priced at $7.99).
The Grilled Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo proved a flavorful dish with a creamy sauce and good-sized pieces of chicken. The Perch Dinner included two pieces of fish with a light breading that was a bit heavy on the salt. Both came with garlic bread. The perch also came with French fries and coleslaw.
For diners who like a sweet pizza sauce, Stephano's Pizza is a standout. Pizzas come in Specialty renditions or Made Your Way. Guests may also order slices, which are pretty big pieces, at the pizza joint.
Among Specialty Pizzas are Hawaiian, Ranch Supreme, BBQ Chicken, Garlic Supreme and others. In the Made Your Way category, guests may order Double Decker, Stuffed, Deep Dish or a Calzone.
Also on the menu at Stephano's are Chicken Melts ($5.39); Meatball Sandwiches ($5.50); Mushroom Swiss Burgers ($3.95 for a single); Mac & Cheese Fries ($2.99); Caesar Salad ($2.95 for small); Baked Spaghetti ($6.99); Ribs ($8.99 for a half slab); Shrimp Basket ($7.19) and more.
Catering is also available through Stephano's Pizzeria.