Still time to visit Hard Rock Cafe at Four Winds casino

The Hard Rock Cafe will be closing its doors Oct. 31 at Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan. Before it closes next weekend, though, the cafe's fans will still have a chance to enjoy all the menu items the eatery was known for.

The space occupied by Hard Rock Cafe will then house the Kankakee Grille, a restaurant specializing in comfort food with a modern twist that is currently popular at Four Winds South Bend Casino. Kankakee Grille is expected to debut at the end of November.

"We've had a great partnership with Hard Rock Cafe," said Craig Lewkowitz, executive chef of Four Winds Casino.

The rock-themed restaurant debuted at Four Winds in 2012. Musician Sheryl Crow and Uncle Kracker christened the cafe during a guitar-smashing ceremony. It's a tradition that whenever a Hard Rock Cafe opens, a guitar-smashing ceremony marks the occasion.

Diners who visit Hard Rock Cafe this week will find all of the signature menu items it's been known for.

"Our burgers are very popular," Lewkowitz said, mentioning the burger called The Legendary.

The Legendary is a steak burger with smoked bacon, cheddar cheese and an onion ring.

Other popular items include ribs and twisted mac and cheese.