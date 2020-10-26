Still time to visit Hard Rock Cafe at Four Winds casino

The Hard Rock Cafe will be closing its doors Oct. 31 at Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan. Before it closes next weekend, though, the cafe's fans will still have a chance to enjoy all the menu items the eatery was known for.
The space occupied by Hard Rock Cafe will then house the Kankakee Grille, a restaurant specializing in comfort food with a modern twist that is currently popular at Four Winds South Bend Casino. Kankakee Grille is expected to debut at the end of November.
"We've had a great partnership with Hard Rock Cafe," said Craig Lewkowitz, executive chef of Four Winds Casino.
The rock-themed restaurant debuted at Four Winds in 2012. Musician Sheryl Crow and Uncle Kracker christened the cafe during a guitar-smashing ceremony. It's a tradition that whenever a Hard Rock Cafe opens, a guitar-smashing ceremony marks the occasion.
Diners who visit Hard Rock Cafe this week will find all of the signature menu items it's been known for.
"Our burgers are very popular," Lewkowitz said, mentioning the burger called The Legendary.
The Legendary is a steak burger with smoked bacon, cheddar cheese and an onion ring.
Other popular items include ribs and twisted mac and cheese.
Lewkowitz said the restaurant is still serving all of its classics including pulled pork sandwiches and Norwegian salmon.
Among other menu items are Classic Nachos, Prime Rib, Wings, One Night in Bangkok Spicy Shrimp, New York Strip Steak, Bread Pudding, Seven Layer Chocolate Cake and more.
The Hard Rock Cafe is also known for its decor and the Four Winds location features interesting displays of memorabilia. There are articles of clothing, instruments and other memorabilia decorating the walls and cases of the eatery.
In the center of the restaurant diners will find a stage where musicians play frequently, usually on the weekends. Upcoming performances include Mike Talbot at 3 p.m. Oct. 30, Gemini at 7 p.m. Oct. 30 and The Crawpuppies at 7 p.m. Oct. 31.
TVs are also placed around the restaurant.
As the pandemic continues, Lewkowitz said "We have protocols in place for social distancing."
A gift shop was previously on the restaurant's premises but the chef said the store has closed and many of those items have been moved to a shop in the casino's promenade.
Visit fourwindscasino.com for more information on Hard Rock Cafe in New Buffalo.
