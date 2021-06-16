Strawberry U-Pick farms in and around the Region beckon fruit fans

When June rolls around, fruit fans start thinking of luscious, sweet strawberries.
Summer is the ideal time for thoughts to turn to the juicy, red fruit as the month of June is prime strawberry time. The fruit is at its peak in June and U-Pick farms are buzzing with activity as families gather to pick the sweet produce.
In the Midwest, produce fans can find a number of farms offering strawberries. Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin have their share of U-Pick farms.
Various farms, produce stands and some towns even have special celebrations in honor of the crimson berry.
Here's a list of places to pick strawberries as well as some events in celebration of the popular produce.
Indiana:
• Garwood Orchard and Farm Market, 5911 W. 50 South, LaPorte
The U-Pick is scheduled to run through July 4. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. for U-Pick. Call for exact closing date as information can change. Pre-picked strawberries also are available. Cost is a minimum of $20 for a box for U-Pick.
FYI: 219-362-4385
• GuseBerries, 7373 W. 1700 South, Wanatah
The farm is open for the season. Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Only pre-picked strawberries are available.
FYI: 219-733-2662 or GuseBerries.com
• Johnson's Strawberry Farm, 8960 E. Ridge Road, Hobart. U-pick strawberries are now available. There is a $4 admission fee per person on weekdays and $9 fee per person to pick on weekends in addition to purchasing the strawberries. Hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. Pre-picked strawberries also are available.
Johnson's Strawberry Festival takes place June 19 and 20; and June 26 and 27. Featured will be various activities including train rides, the Fun Tunnel, Corn Box, Barnyard Twister and Goat Village as well as other fun activities. Cost for the festival is $9 per person, which offers access to the U-Pick area. Call for more details.
FYI: Call the farm at 219-962-1383.
Illinois:
• Heider's Berry Farm, 1106 N. Queen Anne Road, Woodstock
The farm is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Strawberry picking is available now. Call the farm or visit heidersberryfarm.com for more information.
FYI: 815-338-0301
Michigan:
• Bixby Orchards, 5743 Pokagon Road, Berrien Springs, Michigan. (The actual U-Pick farm is located at 5797 Daniel Boone Trail, Berrien Springs)
U-Pick will be available through the end of June. Call the farm or visit its Facebook page for more information.
FYI: 269-473-6681
• Stover's U-Pick and Farm Market, 7837 M-139, Berrien Springs, Michigan
Call for the current U-Pick schedule and information. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern. Pre-picked berries also are available.
FYI: 269-471-1401
Wisconsin:
• Thompson's Strawberry Farm, 14000-75th St., Bristol, Wisconsin., entrance off Highway 50; a new location is also now at 6621 156H Ave., Bristol.
Hours for U-Pick strawberries are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays to Fridays; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Pre-picked strawberries also are available. Strawberries are ready to be picked now. Call for updates on picking schedule and conditions. Admission for U-Pick is $5 during the week and $10 for the weekend.
FYI: 262-857-2353 or thompsonstrawberryfarm.com
Event:
Strawberry Festival, downtown Long Grove, Illinois. The popular annual fest will be held June 25 to 27. Food, drinks, live music and various family entertainment will be featured. Strawberry-themed cuisine, treats and beverages will be spotlighted. Visit longgrove.org/festivals/strawberry-fest-2021.
If you have a surplus of strawberries on hand, try this recipe from America's Test Kitchen and the Associated Press.
ICEBOX CHEESECAKE
Servings: 10-12
Start to finish: 45 minutes active cooking time
Crust:
8 whole graham crackers, broken into 1-inch pieces
1 tablespoon sugar
5 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
Filling:
2 1/2 teaspoons unflavored gelatin
1 1/2 cups heavy cream
2/3 cup (4 2/3 ounces) sugar
1 pound cream cheese, cut into 1-inch pieces and softened
1 teaspoon grated lemon zest plus 2 tablespoons juice
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Pinch salt
For the crust: Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 325 F. Pulse crackers and sugar in food processor until finely ground, about 15 pulses. Transfer crumbs to bowl, drizzle with melted butter, and mix with rubber spatula until mixture resembles wet sand. Using your hands, press crumb mixture evenly into bottom of 9-inch springform pan. Using bottom of measuring cup, firmly pack crust into pan. Bake until fragrant and beginning to brown, about 13 minutes. Let crust cool completely in pan on wire rack, about 30 minutes.
For the filling: Sprinkle gelatin over 1/4 cup cream in 2-cup liquid measuring cup and let sit until gelatin softens, about 5 minutes. Microwave until mixture is bubbling around edges and gelatin dissolves, about 20 seconds; whisk to combine and set aside.
Using stand mixer fitted with whisk attachment, whip remaining 1 1/4 cups cream and sugar on medium-low speed until foamy, about 1 minute. Increase speed to high and whip until soft peaks form, 1 to 3 minutes. Fit stand mixer with paddle, reduce speed to medium-low, add cream cheese, and beat until combined, about 1 minute, scraping down bowl once (mixture may not be completely smooth). Add lemon juice, vanilla, and salt and continue to beat until combined, about 1 minute, scraping down bowl as needed. Increase speed to medium-high and beat until smooth, about 3 minutes. Add dissolved gelatin mixture and lemon zest and continue to beat until smooth and airy, about 2 minutes.
Pour filling into crust and spread into even layer with spatula. Wrap cheesecake tightly in plastic wrap and refrigerate until set, at least 6 hours or up to 24 hours.
To unmold cheesecake, wrap hot, damp dish towel around pan and let stand for 1 minute. Remove sides of pan and slide thin metal spatula between crust and pan bottom to loosen, then slide cheesecake onto platter. Serve.
Fresh Strawberry Topping
Makes about 3 cups
Total time: 1 hour, 30 minutes
This topping is best the day it's made. Do not use frozen strawberries in this recipe.
1 1/4 pounds strawberries, hulled and sliced thin (4 cups)
1/4 cup (1 3/4 ounces) sugar
Pinch salt
1/2 cup strawberry jam
1 tablespoon lemon juice
Toss strawberries, sugar, and salt together in bowl and let sit, stirring occasionally, until berries have released their juice and sugar has dissolved, about 30 minutes.
Process jam in food processor until smooth, about 8 seconds. Simmer jam in small saucepan over medium heat until no longer foamy, about 3 minutes. Stir warm jam and lemon juice into strawberries. Let cool completely, about 1 hour. Serve at room temperature or chilled.