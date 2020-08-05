Summer sweets: Add fruit to a favorite seasonal dessert

During the summer, there's nothing better than choosing fresh fruits for a sweet dessert.
From blueberries and watermelon to cherries, strawberries, kiwi and more, there are plenty of fruits to add to various dessert recipes.
With a surplus of fruit on hand, home cooks can make everything from pies and cakes to cool salads, compotes and other delicious recipes.
Whether cooked or added as a fresh ingredient, fruit is a perfect summertime dessert treat.
"Almost any fruit can be cooked," according to food and nutrition.org. "Ripe, sweet fruit needs little or no added sugar. Slightly underripe fruits are less sweet, but firmer and perfect for poaching," the website states.
The website also states that spices and herbs can greatly enhance cooked fruit dishes as well.
At the blog.wilton.com site, the company states that summer is the perfect time to take advantage of the season's fresh bounty of fruit. Various recipes using fruit star on the site and include crisps, cakes, tarts, parfaits and more.
Depending on whether you have a taste for berries, melons or various exotic fruits, home cooks will find a variety of recipes to pack their favorite fruits in.
Whatever recipe is being made, home cooks should keep in mind various points, such as how sweet the fruit is naturally, its consistency and how solid it will be in various recipes as well as other ingredients it will pair well with.
The following recipes star fruit for a perfect summer dessert option.
Strawberry-Watermelon Shortcake
For the Fruit Topping:
2 cups cubed watermelon, divided
1 cup strawberries, hulled and quartered
1/2 cup sugar
For the Biscuits:
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon and 2 teaspoons sugar
1 1/2 cups and 2 tablespoons heavy cream
For the Whipped Cream:
1 cup heavy whipping cream
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
3 tablespoons sugar
DIRECTIONS: In a food processor, combine 1 cup of the watermelon and sugar. Pulse until smooth and transfer to a large bowl. Add the quartered strawberries and remaining 1 cup cubed watermelon, toss to combine. Cover with plastic wrap and let sit for 30 minutes and up to 2 hours.
Meanwhile, make the biscuits. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
In a large bowl, whisk flour, baking powder, salt, and 1 tablespoon of the sugar together.
Add 1 1/2 cups of the cream and stir just until the dough comes together. (It will be ragged at first but will smooth out as the dough is kneaded.)
Turn dough onto a lightly floured surface and gently knead until the dough is mostly smooth. Pat into a 3/4-inch-thick round.
Using a circular biscuit cutter or pairing knife cut out 3 or 4 rounds in 3-4 inch circles and place them on your prepared baking sheet. Bring the scraps together and pat out to make more biscuits. Repeat until all the dough is used. You should end up with 6 biscuits.
Brush the tops of the biscuits with the reserved heavy cream and sprinkle with the reserved sugar. Bake the biscuits for 15 minutes or until golden brown on top.
While the biscuits bake, make the whipped cream. In the bowl of an electric mixer, combine the whipping cream and vanilla. Beat at medium high speed until soft peaks form, then, with the mixer running, slowly add the sugar until the soft peaks become slightly firmer.
To assemble the shortcakes, cut the biscuits in half. Place the bottom half on a plate and top it with whipped cream, followed by a spoonful of the strawberry-watermelon mixture. Cover with the top half of the biscuit and top with one last scoop of cream and strawberry- watermelon mixture. Serve immediately.
From watermelon.org
BLUEBERRY STREUSEL TART
Servings: 10
Start to finish: 5 hours (35 minutes active)
300 grams all-purpose flour (about 2 1/2 cups)
1/4 teaspoon table salt
2 sticks plus 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into small cubes and chilled well
3/4 cup (3 ounces) slivered almonds
3/4 cup sugar
5 cups blueberries
Vanilla ice cream for garnish
DIRECTIONS: In a large bowl, stir together the flour and the salt, add the butter and, working quickly with your fingertips or a pastry blender, mix the dough until most of mixture resembles coarse meal, with the rest in small (roughly pea-sized) lumps. Transfer 2 cups of the mixture to a medium bowl (reserving the rest for the streusel topping), drizzle 4 tablespoons ice water evenly over the 2 cups and gently stir with a fork until incorporated. Gently squeeze a small handful: it should hold together without crumbling apart. If it doesn't, add more ice water, 1/2 tablespoon at a time, stirring 2 or 3 times after each addition until it comes together.
Turn the dough out onto a clean work surface and with the heel of your hand, smear the dough in a forward motion on the work surface to help distribute fat. Gather the smeared dough together and repeat the process. Form the dough into a disk. Chill, wrapped in plastic wrap, until firm, at least 1 hour. Meanwhile, add the almonds and the sugar to the reserved flour-butter mixture and mix well to make the streusel topping. Chill.
Remove the disk of dough from the refrigerator for about 30 minutes before rolling it out.
On a lightly floured surface roll out the dough 1/8-inch thick. Transfer the dough to a 10-inch tart pan with a removable bottom, ease the dough into the pan, pressing it into the corners and trim off any excess dough hanging over the top. Prick the dough all over with a fork and chill it for 1 hour. Remove the streusel topping from the refrigerator.
Put a large rimmed baking sheet on a rack on the lower third of the oven. Preheat the oven to 375 F.
Fill the rolled-out tart shell with the berries and top the berries with the streusel mixture, pressing the mixture down gently. Bake the tart on the sheet pan for 30 minutes. Cover the tart loosely with foil and continue baking until the filling is bubbling, about 30 minutes. Cool in the pan on a rack for 20 minutes. Remove the side of the pan and let cool completely about 45 minutes. Serve each portion topped with ice cream.
Quick Stone Fruit Crumble
Hands-on time: 15 minutes
Total preparation time: 60 minutes
3/4 cup seedless raspberry jam
2 tablespoons cornstarch
Table salt
About 2 pounds mixed stone fruit (apricots, peaches, plums, nectarines, plumcots), cut into slices about 1/3-rd inch thick
2 cups sweetened granola
2 tablespoons unsalted melted butter
Vanilla ice cream as an accompaniment
DIRECTIONS: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. In a small saucepan melt the preserves. Meanwhile in a 2-quart 8- or 9-inch-square baking dish, sprinkle the cornstarch and a pinch of salt over the fruit; toss well.
Add the melted jam and stir well; spread the fruit out to make an even layer. Bake the fruit on the middle shelf of the oven, uncovered, for 30 minutes.
In a bowl toss the granola with the butter. Remove the fruit from the oven and sprinkle the granola evenly over the top. Bake for 10 minutes.
Let rest for 10 minutes before serving topped with the ice cream.
Makes 6 servings.
From Associated Press
Rum-Flavored Fruit Salad
6 cups fresh fruit, such as grapes, melon, berries and kiwi
1/4 cup confectioners' sugar
1 tablespoon Rum Extract With Other Natural Flavors
DIRECTIONS: Mix fruit, confectioners' sugar and rum flavor in large bowl. Cover.
Refrigerate 1 hour or until ready to serve.
Serve with a dollop of sour cream, if desired.
from McCormick.com
