Summer sweets: Add fruit to a favorite seasonal dessert

During the summer, there's nothing better than choosing fresh fruits for a sweet dessert.

From blueberries and watermelon to cherries, strawberries, kiwi and more, there are plenty of fruits to add to various dessert recipes.

With a surplus of fruit on hand, home cooks can make everything from pies and cakes to cool salads, compotes and other delicious recipes.

Whether cooked or added as a fresh ingredient, fruit is a perfect summertime dessert treat.

"Almost any fruit can be cooked," according to food and nutrition.org. "Ripe, sweet fruit needs little or no added sugar. Slightly underripe fruits are less sweet, but firmer and perfect for poaching," the website states.

The website also states that spices and herbs can greatly enhance cooked fruit dishes as well.

At the blog.wilton.com site, the company states that summer is the perfect time to take advantage of the season's fresh bounty of fruit. Various recipes using fruit star on the site and include crisps, cakes, tarts, parfaits and more.

Depending on whether you have a taste for berries, melons or various exotic fruits, home cooks will find a variety of recipes to pack their favorite fruits in.