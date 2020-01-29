Super Snacks: Big Game parties call for tasty recipes

While the onions are cooking, preheat the broiler. Brush the cut sides of the French bread liberally with olive oil and on a sheet pan broil the bread cut side up, until it is golden. Remove from the oven and rub the cut sides with the cut sides of the garlic clove. Transfer the French bread halves to each of 4 plates. In a small bowl stir together the mayonnaise and the mustard and spread the mixture evenly on all the cut sides of the bread.

In the skillet, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons oil over high. Season the burgers on both sides with salt and pepper and add them to the pan. Reduce the heat to medium-high and cook the burgers until they are nicely browned (but not cooked through), about 2 minutes a side. Remove the skillet from the heat, spoon off and discard all but 1 tablespoon of the fat in the pan and top each burger with one-fourth of the onion mixture and one-fourth of the cheese. Pour the wine into the skillet and put it back on the burner. Reduce the heat to medium, cover the skillet and cook the burgers just until the cheese is melted, about 1 minute.

Transfer the burgers to one of the French bread halves on each of the plates. Simmer the liquid, scraping the bottom of the skillet until it is syrupy and spoon some of it over each burger. Top with the remaining French bread half and serve right away.

From The Associated Press