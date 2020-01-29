Super Snacks: Big Game parties call for tasty recipes

Super Bowl LIV will touch down in Miami on Feb. 2. Revelers across the country will be setting up big screens, cooking up favorite foods and gathering to enjoy football's big day.
As the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs battle it out on the field, Super Bowl party guests will be chowing down on everything from chicken wings, barbecued ribs, chili, soup, dips, popcorn mixes, desserts and lots more. They'll toast with various drinks from beer and wine to specialty cocktails and other libations.
Food experts and party planners agree that almost anything goes for a Super Bowl party. Set out the grub and people will eat.
For those having a home party, the Big Game sporting event calls for pounds of food starring recipes that are family favorites as well as dishes you're making for the first time. Super Bowl party-goers are game to try various dishes so bring on the creative fixings.
"My favorite thing about food and sports is how they bring people together no matter their race, gender, or religion, and how both create occasions for people to gather," writes Eddie Jackson, former NFL star/celebrity chef and author of the new "Game-Day Eats: 100 Recipes for Homegating Like a Pro."
Jackson's book features an assortment of recipes that would work on a Super Bowl party table. The celebrity chef said since home cooks are preparing foods in their own kitchens for the super shindig, feel free to go beyond regular hot dogs, hamburgers and brats.
Among various chapters in his book are One-Handers; Super Bowls; Scoop and Score; What the Salad; and Sweet Victory.
Recipes Jackson delivers are Chorizo Con Queso Dip; Sichuan Turkey Legs; Bourbon Dates; Tamale Cups; Cheesy Mac Casseroles; Honey Gold Wings; Stout-Glazed Steak Tips and much more.
For home cooks planning a Super Bowl party, add a few new recipes to your personal collection. Try the following dishes at your party.
Pineapple-Gochujang Short Ribs
1 cup reduced-sodium soy sauce
4 oz (about 115 g) fresh pineapple, roughly chopped
½ cup turbinado sugar
1 shallot, roughly chopped
1 kiwi, peeled and roughly chopped
8 cloves garlic, roughly chopped
1 (1-inch/2.5-cm) piece fresh ginger, peeled
1 tablespoon gochujang
1 tablespoon dark sesame oil
1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
4 lbs flanken-style short ribs
Thinly sliced scallion, for serving
DIRECTIONS: 1. In a food processor, combine the soy sauce, pineapple, sugar, shallot, kiwi, garlic, ginger, gochujang, sesame oil, and black pepper. Pulse until the ingredients are combined and no large chunks remain.
2. Put the ribs into a large resealable plastic bag or large nonreactive bowl with an airtight lid. Pour the marinade over the ribs and massage it into the meat. Seal (or cover) and refrigerate for at least 4 hours. Remove from the refrigerator and bring to room temperature about 1 hour before grilling.
3. When ready to grill, prepare a grill for direct cooking (or set a grill pan over medium-high heat).
4. Grill the ribs until the meat is browned through, 2 to 3 minutes per side, turning frequently. Top with the scallions and serve immediately.
Tip: Shake off any excess marinade before you grill the meat to prevent any flare-ups. Any leftover marinade can be brought to a boil until it reduces slightly and used as extra sauce for the ribs, if desired.
From "Game-Day Eats"
Baked Turkey Tostadas
8 corn tortillas (6-inch)
2 Honeysuckle White® Turkey Cutlets (about 1 pound)
1/4 cup freshly squeezed lime juice
2 tablespoons olive oil
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 cup salsa
1 cup thinly shredded romaine or iceberg lettuce
1 cup refried black beans
1 avocado, sliced
Sour cream, optional
DIRECTIONS: 1. Preheat oven to 400° F. In a medium bowl or resealable plastic bag combine the lime juice, oil and salt. Add the turkey cutlets and set aside for 5 minutes.
2. Lightly spray both sides of the tortillas with cooking spray and arrange them in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet. Lightly season the tortillas with salt and bake until crisp, about 10 minutes.
3. Meanwhile, heat a grill or grill pan over medium-high heat. Remove the turkey from marinade, pat dry with paper towels and grill until browned and cooked through, about 5 minutes per side. Let rest until cool enough to handle, about 5 minutes; slice thinly or shred.
4. Heat the refried beans in a small nonstick saucepan over low heat or in the microwave in a microwave-safe bowl.
5. Spread each tortilla with refried beans, turkey and a tablespoon of salsa, top with avocado and lettuce, plus a dollop of sour cream, if you like.
From Honeysuckle White
French Onion Soup Burgers
Servings: 4
Start to finish: 1 hour (40 minutes active)
1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus extra for brushing on the bread
3 cups packed thinly sliced onion
Kosher salt
1 teaspoon minced garlic plus 1 whole clove cut in half
1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves
1/3 cup beef or chicken broth or water
Black pepper
Four 4-inch pieces of French bread, cut in half
1/4 cup mayonnaise
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1 1/2 pounds ground beef, shaped into 4 burgers
3 ounces thinly sliced Gruyere
1/3 cup red wine
In a large skillet heat 2 tablespoons of the oil over medium-high heat. Add the onion and a pinch of salt, reduce the heat to medium-low and cook, covered, stirring occasionally, until the onion is very tender, about 15 minutes. Remove the lid and continue to cook the onion, uncovered, stirring frequently, until the onion is golden brown, about 15 minutes. Add the minced garlic and the thyme and cook, stirring, 1 minute. Add the beef broth and cook, stirring the onions constantly to scrape up the glaze at the bottom of the pan, until most of the liquid has been absorbed. Transfer the mixture to a bowl, add salt and pepper to taste and set it aside. Clean and dry the skillet and return it to the burner.
While the onions are cooking, preheat the broiler. Brush the cut sides of the French bread liberally with olive oil and on a sheet pan broil the bread cut side up, until it is golden. Remove from the oven and rub the cut sides with the cut sides of the garlic clove. Transfer the French bread halves to each of 4 plates. In a small bowl stir together the mayonnaise and the mustard and spread the mixture evenly on all the cut sides of the bread.
In the skillet, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons oil over high. Season the burgers on both sides with salt and pepper and add them to the pan. Reduce the heat to medium-high and cook the burgers until they are nicely browned (but not cooked through), about 2 minutes a side. Remove the skillet from the heat, spoon off and discard all but 1 tablespoon of the fat in the pan and top each burger with one-fourth of the onion mixture and one-fourth of the cheese. Pour the wine into the skillet and put it back on the burner. Reduce the heat to medium, cover the skillet and cook the burgers just until the cheese is melted, about 1 minute.
Transfer the burgers to one of the French bread halves on each of the plates. Simmer the liquid, scraping the bottom of the skillet until it is syrupy and spoon some of it over each burger. Top with the remaining French bread half and serve right away.
From The Associated Press
Super Spicy Popcorn Snack
8 cups air-popped popcorn
Butter-flavored cooking spray
1 1/2 teaspoon dry mustard
1 1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
DIRECTIONS: Combine mustard, Italian seasoning, black pepper, and cayenne pepper in a small bowl; mix well.
Spray popcorn lightly with butter-flavored cooking spray; immediately sprinkle with seasonings and toss to coat and mix.
If desired, place popcorn and seasonings in zip-style bag and shake to coat.
Notes
If your football fans can handle the heat on the field, they’ll love this recipe for Super Spicy Popcorn Snack. It’s a flavorful snack that’s a cinch to tackle in the kitchen.
From The Popcorn Board
