'Sustainable gardening' includes many eco-friendly practices

Ross Penhallegon, a horticulturist emeritus with Oregon State University Extension, said sustainability requires that we all "look at our garden and ask what we can do to reduce carbon imprint, reduce irrigation and use less products.”

Some simple sustainable gardening goals, he noted in a fact sheet, include:

— Starting compost piles rather than throwing away yard debris. "Composting keeps all the nutrients stored in yard debris in your garden on site and feeds the soil,” he said. ``It also saves you money since buying compost isn’t necessary.”

— Shifting from standard sprinklers to drip irrigation or soaker hoses. "You can reduce your water use by up to 80 percent,” Penhallegon said. "Also, consider using drought-resistant plants to save water.”

— Lessening pesticide use by planting large seedlings that withstand pests and diseases better than small ones.

— Growing your own food by saving seeds from some of your healthiest plants for use the following year.

— Fighting bugs with Integrated Pest Management, which uses the least toxic methods, minimizing risks to humans, animals, pollinators and other beneficial insects. "If you must use a pesticide, use a low-toxicity one,” Penhallegon said.