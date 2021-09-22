Sweet anniversary: Artisan chocolate company celebrates 25 years

It's been 25 years since the Scharffen Berger Chocolate Maker Company has been producing quality chocolate for baking and eating enjoyment.
The company, established in 1996 by winemaker John Scharffenberger and food expert Robert Steinberg, was owned by The Hershey Company from 2005 to last year. Scharffen Berger is now once again in private ownership headed by CEO Paul Cherrie.
Cherrie said his aim is to continue offering the same quality of chocolate making to consumers that the original artisan chocolate makers brought to the table.
He said the fact that co-founder Scharffenberger was a winemaker was "instrumental" to the success of the product.
"He achieved incredible formulas," Cherrie said, adding that Scharffenberger's "skill set" in producing quality wine made him successful in producing craft and artisan chocolate.
"There are so many analogies to be drawn between wine and chocolate," Cherrie said.
Scharffen Berger's line of chocolate, which is not only created to eat but also to bake with, has many of the flavor profiles of wine. Cherrie said from the very beginning of the company, Scharffenberger "scoured the world" to find quality cocoa and ingredients.
"That was the only way he was going to make world class chocolate," Cherrie said.
Today, the line of chocolate is still made with the best quality ingredients which have flavor notes such as spice, fruit, tobacco, leather, woody, floral, earthy and more characteristics as one would find in wine.
Bakers and pastry chefs around the world have often used Scharffen Berger to make their dishes. On the company's website, foodies will find diverse recipes for various items including Chocolate Cherry Cake, Chocolate Lace Cookies, cookbook author/baker Alice Medrich's Chocolate Chunk Cookies, Devil's Food Cake and more.
Cherrie said the company is "constantly" coming up with new recipes for the baking chocolate. "There are a herd of chefs who are junkies for the brand," he said, with a chuckle.
Scharffen Berger chocolate is offered in Milk; Semi-Sweet; Extra Dark; and UnSweetened flavors. It can be found in grocery stores and online. For more information, visit scharffenberger.com.
The following recipe is from Scharffen Berger.
BANANA BREAD PUDDING WITH CHOCOLATE CHUNKS AND SALTED CARAMEL
8 slices White sandwich bread, slightly stale or very lightly toasted
1 - 1/2 cups Caramel sauce purchased (or homemade)
1/4 teaspoon Fine sea salt plus 1/8 teaspoon
6 Large eggs
2 cups Half and Half
1/2 cup Whole milk
2 tablespoons Granulated sugar
1 teaspoon Vanilla
2 Ripe bananas
6 ounces SCHARFFEN BERGER 62% Cacao Semisweet Chocolate Chunks
2 tablespoons Melted butter
DIRECTIONS: 1. Butter the custard cups. 2. Stir the rounded 1/4 teaspoons of salt into the caramel sauce. 3. Spread a generous tablespoon on one side of each bread slice.
4. Divide the remaining caramel sauce among the ramekins using a generous tablespoon for each. 5. Cut one slice of bread in half the long way, then crosswise in thirds to make 6 pieces. 6. Cut the bananas at a slight angle in 1/4” slices.
7. Fill one ramekin: stack four of the bread pieces with a slice of banana between them. Turn the stack on edge and place it in bottom of the ramekin. Place one of the last two pieces of bread with a banana slice on each side of the stack. Repeat to fill the remaining ramekins. Distribute the chocolate among the ramekins (using about 20 chunks for each) on top and tucked between the bread slices.
8. In a medium bowl, whisk the eggs, 1 tablespoon of sugar, 1/8 teaspoon salt, and vanilla. 9. Whisk in the half and half and milk. Pour the egg mixture into the ramekins. 10. Let set for 20 to 30 minutes to saturate the bread completely. Top off the cups with the remaining egg mixture.
11. Position a rack in the lower third of the oven. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F, and put a kettle of water on to boil. 12. Brush the exposed top edges of the bread with melted butter. Sprinkle with a generous 1/4 teaspoon of sugar per pudding. 13. Wipe any smudges off the ramekins and set them in the baking pan. Set the pan in the oven. Pour boiling water in the pan to reach halfway up the sides of the ramekins. Bake until the edges of the bread are golden brown, and a knife inserted into the puddings comes out wet but mostly clear rather than milky, 20 to 30 minutes.
14. Let cool for 10 minutes in the water bath. If not serving within two hours, cover the puddings and refrigerate them. Cold puddings can be reheated in the microwave. 15. Serve the puddings in their cups, warm (wonderful!) or at room temperature or cold. Or, un-mold them as follows: slide a slim knife around the inside of a cup to detach the pudding. Tip the cup on a dessert dish and slide the pudding out, letting the sauce flow around it. Adjust the pudding to sit upright and scrape extra sauce from the cup around it or drizzle a bit on top.