Sweet corn highlights late summer

One of the highlights of summer is being able to enjoy freshly picked ears of sweet corn. Luckily, there are several farms in the Region that have been harvesting a steady supply for their customers, and if you visit an area farm stand or farmer’s market, you’ll likely find an abundance of it.

Unlike corn that is used for ethanol and planted all at once and harvested once, sweet corn is something that has to be planted continually during the spring to provide a summer crop that spans about three months.

“In the spring you plant how much you think you’ll sell in a week and then you wait five or six days and do another planting,” said Scott VanDerGriend, an owner of VanDerGriend’s Farm Stand in Lansing.

The stand is known to locals as “The Red Barn” and although they sell a variety of other vegetables grown by themselves and other local farmers, as well as fruit from Michigan, sweet corn is what they are known for.

Normally it takes about 66 to 72 days for corn to mature, said VanDerGriend, varying a bit depending on the weather. Corn likes heat and humidity, he said, and a hot spell can speed up the process and a cooler spell can slow it significantly.