Gingerbread houses are a popular feature at many family homes during the holidays. The creation of the seasonal, decorated and colorful works of art is often done with various family members and young children as well.
Visitors to Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan and South Bend, Indiana, will have the opportunity to see an extravagant gingerbread display starring in the rotunda at both casino locations.
The gingerbread creation is actually a village inspired by the 1920s and '30s, explained Chef Domenico (Nico) Rossi, executive chef and director of culinary operations at Four Winds Casino.
"In New Buffalo, we put it up the day before Thanksgiving and will take it down the day after Christmas," Rossi said.
The gingerbread village is made from 1,580 pounds of gingerbread. The houses and businesses in the village are decorated with 415 pounds of Royal icing, 660 pounds of sugar, 100 pieces of chocolate and 24 varieties of candy.
Rizzo and a team of fellow chefs and food personnel were in charge of creating the gingerbread village project.
"We started working on it in July," the chef said, adding that planning was done during the summer months. In October, the team began to work with the actual gingerbread. Chef Rizzo said much detailed work went into the project.
Among the challenges with a project like this, Rizzo said, was that it takes a great deal of "coordination."
"It's a multi-department project," he said. Rizzo said while they're erecting the display, they're careful to cover the villages as they are being created. Some people do try to peek at the colorful holiday art work, though.
For those wondering if all the pieces may be eaten, Rizzo said "About 99 percent is edible, but it probably wouldn't taste good."
Among structures created out of gingerbread in the display are train cars, houses, business storefronts, plants and trees, people and other items.
Chef Rizzo said he likes to go out into the rotunda to check on the gingerbread creation.
"I go out everyday to see if anything needs to be repaired," Rizzo said. The chef added the display is always a conversation starter with guests. "They talk about what they have done" (when they've made gingerbread houses in the past), he said.
