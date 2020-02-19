You are the owner of this article.
Sweets and snacks star at La Michoacana Compi
Sweets and snacks star at La Michoacana Compi

If your sweet tooth is craving something decadent, head on over to La Michoacana Compi in Lansing.

The Mexican ice cream/snack shop is located at 19283 Burnham Ave. La Michoacana Compi features homemade ice cream in assorted flavors made on the premises as well as other snacks, drinks and more.

Entering the eatery, one will find a friendly atmosphere with brightly colored walls and pictures of delicious looking sweet treats on the walls and on the front of the ice cream cases.

During a recent visit to the shop, we opted for an ice cream treat as well as another snack. We chose the Banana Split ($5.75) and the Chicharrones Preparados ($5.50). For the Banana Split, we chose three ice cream flavors - Pine nut, Mango and Buttered Pecan. The Chicharrones Preparados is a snack made with pork rinds and features various ingredients on a fried rectangle-shaped chicharrones de harina. It was topped with cabbage, cheese, avocados and pickled pork rind and then sprinkled with hot sauce. Both were tasty selections.

Among other items on La Michoacana's menu are Dorilocos prepared ($5.50), which are similar to a walking taco and features assorted ingredients piled into a bag of Doritos; Corn/Elotes ($2.50); Paletas or ice cream bars ($1.50 to $1.70); Milk Shakes ($3.50, $4.50 and $5.50); and more.

The eatery also sells Tortas or sandwiches ($4.75). Ice cream is available in a cup or cone.

Unique ice cream flavors can be found at the shop. Among the flavors are everything from Pine nut and Tequila to Cheesecake, Butter Pecan, Chocolate, Nuez (which is nut); Strawberry and more. Paletas also come in assorted flavors and flavor combinations as well.

Looking for something a little out of the ordinary? Step into La Michoacana Compi.

12 Things to do in the Region this week:

 

If you go

WHAT: La Michoacana Compi

WHERE: 19283 Burnham Ave., Lansing

HOURS: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays.

FYI: Call 708-251-5498

