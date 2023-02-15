Wedding cakes were once a custom that didn’t see much variance: A white multitiered cake with a couple figurines on top.

But, as in nearly every other facet of a wedding day, couples are making it their own rather than doing it the way previous generations did. With an unlimited selection of colors, styles, flavors, accents and more, a cake now reflectis preference and personality rather than a simple serving of dessert to guests.

No rules

There are no specific trends and no more rules when it comes to wedding cakes. At the Allure on the Lake venue in Chesterton, wedding coordinator Natalie Hojnacki said that dessert choices are “all over the place.”

“We have couples that are absolutely doing stunning four-five tier cakes still. Also couples doing little tiered cakes,” she said. “And we’re seeing dessert bars with cupcakes or fun things like chocolate-covered Rice Krispies treats, chocolate strawberries and cookies. Some are doing elephant ears in place of cake. Those go over very well.”

For those selecting traditional cakes, simplicity is key, according to Sarah Moore of Calumet Bakery in Lansing. “There tends to be a return to the simple, elegant white wedding cake with a few twists, like naked or sculpted frosting, candy drips, the use of cake props such as stands and adding a splash of either gold, silver or rose gold,” she said. “I would say a sophisticated and classic style has made a comeback from the big fondant, bright-colored wedding cakes from years past, although we still get those as well.”

Moore said the bakery also does orders for alternative wedding desserts. “We are seeing brides offer a wider variety of desserts to their guests than just cake. We make cupcakes, doughnuts, mini pastries and cookie trays. Instead of cake being served traditionally right after dinner, the desserts tend to be an all-night after dinner affair with tables that just allow you to pick and choose what you would like to sample for dessert,” she said. “Doughnuts are becoming more and more popular at receptions. Couples are looking for that good old-fashioned doughnut that they grew up on and wanting to share that experience with their guests.”

Tammy Wilson, manager of Cakes by Karen in Highland, has noticed that textured cakes are popular. “For design, a lot of wedding customers are looking for more textured type of frosted cake instead of smooth and simple,” she said. “Naked cakes are very in — also rustic, boho chic-type wedding cakes are very popular.”

Tradition

Though dessert options at weddings can vary greatly, the cake remains a focal point of the reception. Even couples who opt to have a sweets table often include a smaller cake so they can cut it.

“Most couples aren’t completely replacing the cake,” said Hojnacki. “They will do a dessert bar, but also have a cake just to keep that tradition tried and true.”

She estimated that upwards of 80% still have a cake at the reception. “A handful of couples eliminate the cake completely, but a lot will still have one to cut.”

Having a photo with a cake is important to many brides, and Wilson said Cakes by Karen accommodates a lot of couples looking for dual desserts. “A lot of our wedding customers order a small two-tiered cake for pictures and then pastries/sweet tables so guests will have something to snack on during the later parts of the wedding instead of just having cake right after a big meal.”

Gold and glitter

The theme of the wedding often carries over to the cake with flowers or piping matching the bridesmaid dresses. Beyond that, it’s become very common to bling up the cake “As for colors, metallic and glitter are very in right now,” said Wilson.

“Colors are always important for the wedding. Right now the trend tends to be white with some metallic gold, silver and/or rose gold,” said Moore. “We definitely have a wide variety of customers, and so we have a wide variety of cakes that we do. Each wedding cake is a reflection of that particular couple. We never make the same cake twice. If the couple has a vision, we do our best to fulfill that vision for their wedding day.”

Flavors for cakes at Calumet Bakery run the gamut, with choices from red velvet to cookies and cream to carrot to banana. But Moore said the the most popular are probably the white raspberry fluff (a white cake with white chocolate mousse and raspberry preserves) and strawberry shortcake (fresh strawberries tossed in a strawberry glaze with white or yellow cake).

Wilson said, “Our most popular flavor is French vanilla with creme brûlée filling, and our own American buttercream frosting.”