Take a Midwest road trip over spring break

No plans to jet off to Disney World or the Caribbean with the kids during the spring break? Maybe it’s not in the budget or the threat of the coronavirus has you hesitant to spend hours in the enclosed confines of a plane. Well, that doesn’t mean you have to stay home, cooped up with little ones who have a bad case of cabin fever.

The Midwest offers some great city destinations where the kids can have fun, you can get out of house and you can just unwind from the every day grind. You’ll also find some great rates on Midwest city lodging this time of year. Beaches and swimsuits aren’t the only way to spend your spring break. Visit a zoo. Take in some history. Play at some children’s museums. Spend a little time outdoors even if you still need gloves and hats. Here are three winter break road trip ideas that you can easily do during the break.

Milwaukee

What to see and do

• The Betty Brinn Children’s Museum is a great place for kids 10 and under to explore with hands-on exhibits related to trains, construction, science and more.