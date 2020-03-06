Take a Midwest road trip over spring break

No plans to jet off to Disney World or the Caribbean with the kids during the spring break? Maybe it’s not in the budget or the threat of the coronavirus has you hesitant to spend hours in the enclosed confines of a plane. Well, that doesn’t mean you have to stay home, cooped up with little ones who have a bad case of cabin fever.
The Midwest offers some great city destinations where the kids can have fun, you can get out of house and you can just unwind from the every day grind. You’ll also find some great rates on Midwest city lodging this time of year. Beaches and swimsuits aren’t the only way to spend your spring break. Visit a zoo. Take in some history. Play at some children’s museums. Spend a little time outdoors even if you still need gloves and hats. Here are three winter break road trip ideas that you can easily do during the break.
Milwaukee
What to see and do
• The Betty Brinn Children’s Museum is a great place for kids 10 and under to explore with hands-on exhibits related to trains, construction, science and more.
• The Milwaukee Public Museum offers a glimpse into the past — whether it’s learning about Wisconsin’s archaeological sites dating back to the year 1200 or visiting the Streets of Old Milwaukee with 19th century storefronts.
• Bounce Milwaukee is a perfect spot for kids to expend energy. There’s an inflatable sports arena, rock climbing wall, laser tag and more.
Where to stay
• Milwaukee Marriott Downtown: A comfy spot located downtown and close to the Historic Third Ward, Milwaukee River Walk and other downtown attractions. And, there’s an indoor pool.
Where to eat
• Kopp’s is a futuristic yet vintage-looking stainless steel structure with fantastic burgers and even better frozen custard.
• The Safe House is a super fun spy-themed spot that kids will love.
• Milwaukee Public Market will have something for everyone at the food court in the historic public market building.
Indianapolis
What to see and do
• Indy is home to the world’s largest children’s museum, with five levels of fun plus the outdoor Sports Legends Experience with numerous sports courts and fields. Plan for a full day here — maybe even two if you want to get through everything.
• The Indianapolis Zoo is open year-round with lots of interesting animals to see (and some to even feed) and fun animal-themed rides.
• The Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art is one of the most unique attractions in the city and houses one of the most extensive collections of native contemporary art. There's also a play space in the lower level with a stagecoach, wigwam and totem pole.
Where to stay
• Crown Plaza Indianapolis Downtown Union Staton: Located downtown near many area attractions, this hotel in historic Union Station has several train cars that have been converted into guest rooms.
Where to eat
• Mug-N-Bun is a nostalgic 50s-style drive in with carhops, but there’s also a dining room where you can enjoy a sloppy burger or a pork tenderloin with a mug of their homemade root beer.
• Harry & Izzy’s is the sister restaurant to the famed St. Elmo’s Steakhouse, so there’s a similar menu and you can get their killer shrimp cocktail there. There’s also a nice kid’s menu that even has steak medallions if you have some little carnivores in your family.
• Iaria’s is an old school Italian spot where you can fill up on pasta or share some thin crust pizza.
Chicago
What to see and do
• 360 Chicago Observation Deck offers great views of the city and also the thrilling “Tilt” attraction where you lean forward on glass that moves to extend out over the Magnificent Mile and the skyline.
• There’s always something going on at Navy Pier. If you haven’t been up in the new Centennial Wheel yet, it’s quite an experience that can be enjoyed year round from enclosed gondolas. And lower down there are plenty of restaurants, a climbing wall, carousel, swing ride, IMAX theatre, Chicago Children’s Museum and Chicago Shakespeare Theatre.
• Millennium Park and Maggie Daley Park are the perfect spots to visit with kids as long as the weather isn’t completely brutal. No visit to Chicago is complete without some photos at The Bean and the 20 acres at Maggie Daley Park include a massive playground, climbing wall, play garden and skating ribbon that runs through March 15.
Where to stay
• Palmer House Hilton: This historic masterpiece is something that Chicago visitors should experience once. It’s the oldest hotel in Chicago that fortunately survived the Chicago Fire in 1871, which happened just a couple weeks after its opening. It’s in a nice location just off Michigan Avenue and close to the Art Institute and lakefront parks.
Where to eat
• Giordano’s is synonymous with Chicago-style deep dish, so if that’s what you’re looking for you'll want to visit their location on Rush Street or at Navy Pier.
• Shake Shack is known for their fresh, juicy burgers and thick, creamy shakes. It’s an order at the counter place where you don’t need to wait for a server and can grab it for a quick meal.
• Hard Rock Cafe is a fun rock-n-roll-themed chain in River North with a sizable menu where you can examine pieces of rock memorabilia.
• If you want a satisfying brunch meal, head to Yolk with all the breakfast foods kids love and some elevated options for mom and dad, whether you prefer sweet or savory.