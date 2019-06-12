Fans of the all new film "The Lion King" will want to try a collection of recipes inspired by the movie's theme.
The new movie "The Lion King" will be released July 19 and Disney and Dole have collaborated on a variety of family-friendly recipes that fit into a healthy diet.
This collection of new recipes and healthy eating tips is part of Dole's "Powering the Hero Within" healthy eating program, which encourages a diet high in fresh vegetables and fruits.
"Dole and Disney share a common goal to get children to eat healthier which includes eating more fruits and vegetables. Partnering for the release of Disney’s 'The Lion King' is a perfect opportunity for us to motivate children and parents to prepare and eat healthful meals together as a family," said Melanie Marcus, Dole's nutrition and health communications manager. "Our nutrition team worked with chefs to develop 20 new recipes inspired by familiar characters like Simba, Nala and Pumbaa," she said.
Recipes for dishes such as Pumbanh Mi Sandwich, Simba-licious Slawesome Salad and Pride Lands Pancakes are part of the collection.
"We also wanted to honor the special relationship Simba had with his dad and include a variety of recipes that would be easy for dads to prepare with minimal prep time and ingredients," Marcus added.
In addition to the recipes, visitors to the website dole.com, will find healthy eating tips, contests and other information.
The following recipes are from Dole.
Circle of Life Salad
Prep: 20minutes | Bake:15 minutes| Serves:4
Nonstick cooking spray
1/2 cup almond flour
1/2 cup cornstarch
2 tablespoons black sesame seeds
2 tablespoons nutritional yeast
1 large egg
1 medium Red Apple, cored and cut into 1/4-inch-thick rings
1/2 medium Red Onion, cut into 1/4-inch-thick rings
1/4 cup chopped walnuts
2 packages (8.4 ounces each) Bountiful Triple Quinoa Kit™
DIRECTIONS: Preheat oven to 450°F; line a rimmed baking pan with parchment paper and spray with cooking spray. Stir flour, 1/4 cup cornstarch, sesame seeds and nutritional yeast in a shallow bowl; place remaining 1/4 cup cornstarch in a second shallow bowl. Whisk egg and 1 tablespoon water in a third shallow bowl.
Dip apple and onion rings, 1 at a time, in cornstarch, then egg, then flour mixture; place on prepared pan. Bake 15 minutes or until golden brown; cool and chop.
Toast walnuts in a large skillet over medium heat 4 minutes or until lightly browned and fragrant, stirring frequently; transfer to plate to cool.
Prepare Bountiful Kit as packages direct; toss with walnuts, and chopped apple and onion rings.
Hakuna Frittata
Prep:25 minutes plus standing| Bake: 15 minutes|
Serves:4
10 large egg whites
4 large eggs
3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 Sweet Potato, peeled and cubed
1/2 cup chopped Yellow Onion
1 small red bell pepper, chopped
1 cup Shredded Red Cabbage
1/2 cup Cauliflower florets
2 cups Spinach, trimmed
1 cup Arugula
DIRECTIONS: Preheat oven to 375°F. Whisk egg whites, eggs and salt in a large bowl. Heat oil in a large, oven-safe nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add potato and onion; cook 8 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add pepper, cabbage and cauliflower; cook 4 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add spinach and arugula; cook 2 minutes or until wilted, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat.
Add egg mixture to skillet; bake 25 minutes or until center is set and internal temperature reaches 160°F. Let stand 5 minutes; cut into 4 slices.
Beet 'N Berry Smoothie
Prep:15 minutes plus freezing | Serves:4
2 ripe Bananas, peeled, cut crosswise into thirds and frozen
1 medium raw beet, peeled and coarsely chopped
1 1/4 cups fresh orange juice
1 cup hulled and halved Strawberries, frozen
1/2 cup chopped Pineapple, frozen
1/2 cup Spinach, trimmed
1 Lemon, juiced (about 1/4 cup)
DIRECTIONS: Purée all ingredients in a blender on high until smooth. Makes about 4 1/2 cups.
Lion Cobb Chicken Salad
Prep: 20minutes | Grill: 8 minutes|
Serves:4
4 boneless, skinless thin-cut chicken breasts (about 4 ounces each)
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 package (13.6 ounces) Chopped Sunflower Crunch Kit
1 cup drained and rinsed canned black-eyed peas
1 Avocado, peeled, pitted and chopped
1 1/2 cups chopped Pineapple
1 1/2 cups chopped seedless watermelon
1 cup chopped Red Onion
1 cup sliced Red Radishes
1/4 cup unsalted dry roasted peanuts
DIRECTIONS: Prepare outdoor grill for direct grilling over medium-high heat. Spray chicken with cooking spray; sprinkle with salt. Place chicken on hot grill rack; cover and cook 8 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 165°F, turning once. Transfer chicken to cutting board; cut into 1/2-inch cubes.
Prepare Chopped Kit as package directs; serve topped with chicken and remaining ingredients.