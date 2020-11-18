Talking turkey: Experts offer advice through Butterball's help line

It's early on Thanksgiving morning and you've got an urgent question about cooking your 12-pound turkey. Who are you going to call?
The experts at the Butterball TurkeyTalk-Line, of course.
The Butterball TurkeyTalk-Line, which celebrates its 39th anniversary season this year, has been the go-to for many a frazzled holiday cook through the years.
"This is such a rewarding job. We are here to help people," said Barbara Robinson, whose been a turkey expert at the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line for 12 years. "My husband likes to say I save marriages," she said, laughing.
The Talk-Line debuted in 1981. It was manned by six female home economists. Today, Robinson said there are about 50 turkey experts who come from "all walks of life."
"We're all foodies and we all like to cook," she said. The professions of the turkey experts range from culinary directors and chefs to dining directors and others. Males, as well as females, work at the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line.
Robinson, who lives in the western suburbs, is retired from a job at a cookware company.
The Talk-Line's home base is in Naperville, Illinois but Robinson said she and the other turkey experts have predominately been working remotely this season due to the pandemic.
"We're all in our home kitchens," she said.
These days, home cooks with a pressing question, cooking mishap or general holiday recipe query can not only call the Talk-Line, but they can text and also visit butterball.com to live chat, send emails, watch videos and get a variety of recipes.
Robinson said, in light of the current situation with the pandemic, holiday celebrations will be "different" this year. The Butterball Turkey Talk-Line has as its current theme "Celebrate the Good."
The turkey expert said the Talk-Line receives 15,000 calls on Thanksgiving alone, which is the busiest day, and about 100,000 calls throughout the season. The Butterball Talk-Line, this year, began operations in early October and will continue through Christmas Eve.
Robinson stresses the experts always stress safety in cooking.
"We get a lot of creative calls," Robinson said, with a chuckle. "The biggest question is about thawing the turkey," she said. Some callers have asked if they can thaw the turkey in a hot tub or bathtub.
Robinson mentioned that Butterball has deemed Nov. 19 to be National Thaw Day. She said the most popular turkey sizes are 12 to 16 pounds. And to thaw correctly, home cooks should "allow for four pounds a day" thawing time.
Calls come in from all over the world, Robinson said. She remembers a call that came in from Dubai. "They were young engineers in Dubai and they wanted to know how to cook their turkey right," Robinson said. The engineers told her the turkey they bought was $7 a pound and they didn't want any mishaps.
To learn more about the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line, get recipes and other information, visit butterball.com.
