The aroma of delicious food of all types will waft over Chicago's Grant Park beginning July 10.
Taste of Chicago, which continues through July 14, takes the spotlight in the Windy City with its culinary specialties, musical entertainment and various family-friendly activities.
This year's fest marks the 39th anniversary of the event. Taste of Chicago, which is considered a great summer tradition in the city has been considered the largest "free admission" food festival in the world.
Festival spokespeople through the years have said guests from all over the Midwest attend the event which features food vendors from all neighborhoods of the city.
Among eateries on this year's Taste menu will be Arun's Thai Restaurant, Beat Kitchen, Billy Goat Tavern, Buscia's Bacon Buns, which also appears at Pierogi Fest, Doom Street Eats and Rainbow Cone.
Also serving up dishes will be Kasia's Deli, Ricobene's, Star of Siam, Texas de Brazil, Yum Dum and others.
The Lifeway Foods Taste Kitchen will have a variety of demonstrations by chefs. Among chefs and food professionals who'll make an appearance on the demo stage will be Martial Noguier of Bistronomic at 1:30 p.m. July 10; U.S. Army Mess Hall U.S. Army Cooking Demos at noon July 10; Gloria Hafer of After School Matters at 2:30 p.m. July 11; Wilbert Jones, a Michigan City resident, of The Wilbert Jones Company at 11:30 a.m. July 11; and others.
The Distillery Cocktail Lounge, Stella Rose Wine Garden and more will be featured. Admission to Taste of Chicago is free, although food tickets must be purchased.
In addition to the food, guests can enjoy big-name live entertainment every day of the festival. Kids' activities, DJ's, dancing opportunities and much more will star on the agenda.
Concerts scheduled for Taste of Chicago will be Courtney Barnett with Sunflower Bean, July 10; Bomba Estereo Cultura Profetica, July 11; De La Soul with Taylor Bennett, July 12; The Stumbellas, LovelyTheBand, JoyWave, July 13; India.Arie, MeShell Ndegeocello, Bilal on July 14.