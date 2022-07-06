Taste of Chicago hits Grant Park beginning Friday.

It's time to explore delicious cuisines from around Chicagoland.

Taste of Chicago descends on Grant Park July 8 to 10. The popular annual event, which was last held in 2019, features a variety of food vendors, musical entertainment, kid's activities and more. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Admission is free to the festival. To purchase tickets for food this year, guests may use cash or credit cards. In the past, visitors had to purchase food tickets.

Eateries starring at this year's festival include Eli’s Cheesecake Company, Robinson’s No. 1 Ribs, Yum Dum, The Sole Ingredient Catering LLC, Prime Tacos, Tandoor Char House, Josephine's Southern Cooking, Porkchop, Churro Factory, Seoul Taco, Mr. E Chef Catering LLC, Puffs of Doom, Doom Street Eats, Billy Goat, Chicago’s Dog House, Arun’s Thai Restaurant, Esperanza Kitchen Delights, Connie’s Pizza, BJ’s Market & Bakery, Healthy Substance, Franco’s Ristorante, Harold's Chicken, Don Paleta, Cynthia's Gumbo Express Inc, Ms. Tittle's Cupcakes, La Cocinita Food Truck, The Original Rainbow Cone, Buona Beef, Whadda Jerk, Haire's Gulf Shrimp, Auntie Vee's Kitchen, Mr. Quiles Mexican Food and Decadent Flavor.

In addition to the array of food selections, guests can enjoy live concerts, the NBC Chicago Family Village, a beer hall, cocktail lounge and Summer Dance at Taste of Chicago. Various styles of dance, dance lessons and live music will be featured during Summer Dance at Taste of Chicago.

Headliners on the live entertainment Main Stage will be Nelly on July 8; Aterciopelados on July 9 and Drive By Truckers on July 10. All headline performances take place at 7:15 p.m. Admission into the concerts is free. Other entertainers will perform on the Goose Island stage at Taste.

For more information, visit tasteofchicago.us.