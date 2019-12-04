{{featured_button_text}}
Spicy Pork Bulgogi

Spicy pork bulgogi and a side of white rice is served at Kui Korean BBQ in Highland. The dish costs $8.

 Kale Wilk, The Times

HIGHLAND — Those seeking out some new sizzle and spice can find some unique culinary creations at Kui Korean BBQ.

The restaurant, located at 9628 Indianapolis Blvd., replaced the former Exotic Thai Cuisine when it opened in August. The interior is entirely remodeled with more modern flooring and wall paneling. New light fixtures with Edison bulbs provide a comforting glow. There's ample seating with four to six spots per table. Large windows up above allow a comfortable amount of natural light to pour in.

Diners have the unique option to try out traditional Korean barbecue with grills built into the tables. Selections of uncooked beef, chicken and pork are available to order that can be tossed on the grills and cooked up. However, those that would rather leave it to the professionals can of course order up from the kitchen staff.

A neat selection is the spicy pork bulgogi. Bulgogi typically features thinly sliced pieces of marinated meat that can be paired with an arrangement of vegetables. The dish has pork slices with a red spicy sweet sauce and portions of carrots, onions and zucchini. A serving of white rice is also featured.

The components of the dish all prove delicious. The sauce has a nice zing and a decent heat kick. The meat is cooked perfectly. The vegetables have  good textures and softened crunchiness.

For more information, call 219-513-6666.

