Taste Test: Asian salad is a highlight at Four Winds' Timbers

If you have a taste for a snack or a full menu while doing a bit of gaming at Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, take a break at Timbers.

Timbers, a casual eatery located next to Kankakee Grille, features various selections for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

For those who have a taste for breakfast, items star on the menu all day. Breakfast items include the Country Breakfast; Belgium Waffle; Cinnamon Bun French Toast; 3 Egg Omelet; and more.

Guests will find everything from sandwiches and burgers to soup, pizza, desserts and other items on the menu. Daily specials are also offered. In addition, combination plates are also featured.

Diners won't leave hungry at Timbers. Most of the menu items are substantial portions.

A favorite on the menu is the Asian Chicken Salad, which comes in small $7) and large ($11). The dish is filled with shredded Asian cabbage, lettuce, carrots snow peas and more which add to the crunchiness of the salad. It's topped with a flavorful sweet Asian sesame dressing. The salad is perfect as a main entree.