TASTE TEST: Brick Street Burrito's California-style wraps packed with flavor

VALPARAISO — There's sizzling samples and tastes influenced by the Golden State to be found in downtown Valpo.

Brick Street Burrito, 3 Napoleon St., took over the former Valpo Viennas in 2019, specializing in California-style wraps. While a traditional burrito may often include rice and beans, San Diego-style replaces that pair with French fries, delivering a whole different spin on overall taste.

The restaurant offers up a variety of ingredients to toss into one of their massive wraps, from hot meats like carne asada and carnitas to chili relleno. Many also come with different signature add-ins, like jalapeno coleslaw, pineapple salsa and more.

A neat selection can be found in the Surf & Turf burrito. This dish includes carne asada, sauteed shrimp, guacamole, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese and chipotle aioli.

This burrito proves super flavorful. The seasonings in the steak and shrimp give an immediate zing with each bite. The cheddar cheese, worked nicely into the tortilla, has a wonderful sharpness. The chipotle aioli delivers a slightly spicy kick too. The guac and pico have a cool balance to the ensemble. The fries, with a fresh-out-of-the-fryer taste, give a stupendous addition to it all.