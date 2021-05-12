 Skip to main content
TASTE TEST: Brick Street Burrito's California-style wraps packed with flavor
urgent
Taste Test

TASTE TEST: Brick Street Burrito's California-style wraps packed with flavor

Surf & Turf burrito

The Surf & Turf Burrito from Brick Street Burrito features steak, shrimp, French fries, guacamole, pico de gallo, cheese and chipotle aioli.

 Provided

VALPARAISO — There's sizzling samples and tastes influenced by the Golden State to be found in downtown Valpo.

Brick Street Burrito, 3 Napoleon St., took over the former Valpo Viennas in 2019, specializing in California-style wraps. While a traditional burrito may often include rice and beans, San Diego-style replaces that pair with French fries, delivering a whole different spin on overall taste.

Boyd Hurtado is the fifth chef profiled for the 2020 Region Patio Pitmasters.

The restaurant offers up a variety of ingredients to toss into one of their massive wraps, from hot meats like carne asada and carnitas to chili relleno. Many also come with different signature add-ins, like jalapeno coleslaw, pineapple salsa and more.

A neat selection can be found in the Surf & Turf burrito. This dish includes carne asada, sauteed shrimp, guacamole, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese and chipotle aioli.

This burrito proves super flavorful. The seasonings in the steak and shrimp give an immediate zing with each bite. The cheddar cheese, worked nicely into the tortilla, has a wonderful sharpness. The chipotle aioli delivers a slightly spicy kick too. The guac and pico have a cool balance to the ensemble. The fries, with a fresh-out-of-the-fryer taste, give a stupendous addition to it all.

Diners should also consider the fish burrito, which offers up sauteed mahi mahi, or even some of the restaurant's breakfast burrito varieties. There's even a vegan option, containing cabbage and grilled onion.

For more information, call 219-510-1100.

Satisfy your cravings

