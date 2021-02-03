 Skip to main content
TASTE TEST: Bullpen's comfort food a definite W ahead of the big game
TASTE TEST: Bullpen's comfort food a definite W ahead of the big game

BYO mac

A build-your-own mac n' cheese dish from Bullpen Luxury Bar & Grill is shown in a takeout container. The dish comes with various topping choices, and this rendition features buffalo chicken, pulled pork, carmelized onions and mushrooms on top of cavatappi pasta.

 Kale Wilk, The Times

SCHERERVILLE — What's a momentous football game without the right piece of grub as you take in the action?

Consider picking up the phone and dialing in to Bullpen Luxury Bar & Grill, 103 W. U.S. 30. Comfort food is the name of the game on their play card. From deep fried appetizers to sizable grinders and pastas, there's a guaranteed win for your appetite.

The bountiful menu is sure to capture whatever you're feeling up for to make your stomach happy. Mozzarella sticks, cheese curds, deep fried green beans or more are available individually or altogether on sampler platters. Piping hot Italian beef and stromboli sandwiches are also up for grabs if you want to keep it Chicagoland classic. Hearty wraps come brimming with chicken or shrimp and other flavorful vegetables.

A scrumptious choice can be found in the build-your-own mac n' cheese selection. This selection comes with cavatappi noodles and a choice of different chicken and pork meats, as well as vegetable options like broccoli, jalapenos and more.

This writer felt a good spread included buffalo chicken, pulled barbecue pork, carmelized onions and mushrooms. But I'll stop with the cheesy puns (okay, starting now).

The pasta itself is creamy and bursting with taste. The meat proves super tender and flavorful. The sauces really soak in and deliver a powerful kick. The onions are large and have a good texture. The soft mushrooms give a nice balance as well.

Diners should also consider chowing down on Bullpen's fish or pork sliders or the house nachos which come with meat and vegetable toppings.

Fore more information call 219-322-8383.

Visuals and Online Interactives Director

Kale is a photojournalist and digital producer with the Times. He is a Region native, hailing from Schererville. He shoots photos, writes feature stories and produces Byline, a Times podcast. Email: kale.wilk@nwi.com Phone: 219-933-3393

