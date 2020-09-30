 Skip to main content
TASTE TEST: Calzones are a standout at Wana Pizza
urgent

Wana Pizza calzone

A calzone from Wana Pizza is shown in a takeout box. The dish starts at $7.

 Kale Wilk, The Times

WANATAH — Comfort food awaits for your next weekend night chowdown, and the dough slingers at Wana Pizza are sure to satisfy your stomach.

The small, humble pizzeria, 107 S. Main St., has been cooking up creations for two decades.

Even though a pizza pie is all in the name of the establishment, it also boasts an appealing array of sandwiches, appetizers and other doughy creations.

Diners can also munch on concoctions of pizza bread, stromboli and sandwiches featuring tried and true Italian beef or even barbecue beef.

A standout is the sizable calzone offering. The dish essentially acts as a folded over pizza and is filled with your choice of standard toppings and cheese.

The end product is at least a foot in length and cut into four hearty pieces. The cooks do not hold back on the cheese as each bite is filled with a huge chunk of gooey goodness. Some meat toppings also prove generous, especially a good combo of pepperoni and ground beef. A small dash of tomato sauce also gives a good zing to the overall ensemble. If there already wasn't enough cheese, a sprinkling of shaved parmesan also dots the top.

Wana Pizza also has locations in Hebron, LaPorte and Michigan City.

Fore more information, call 219-324-9262.

Visuals and Online Interactives Director

Kale is a photojournalist and digital producer with the Times. He is a Region native, hailing from Schererville. He shoots photos, writes feature stories and produces Byline, a Times podcast. Email: kale.wilk@nwi.com Phone: 219-933-3393

