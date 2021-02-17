TASTE TEST: Delectable veggie grub stars at Roots Market Cafe

VALPARAISO — In the mood for light fare or a cozy setting during winter's bite? You'll be in good hands with the crew at Roots Market Cafe.

The eatery, located at 108 E. Lincolnway, bills itself as a "guilt-free" establishment with multiple vegetarian and plant-based options.

There's something for all occasions, whether it's a quick smoothie with organic fruits and vegetables to power you through the workday or the several choices of wraps, salads and bowls for a light, but filling meal. Soy-free, gluten-free and more specifications are available to accommodate several preferences.

Visitors can order in-person, call in advance or even order online. Get the grub to-go or take a socially-distanced seat in the comfortable cafe setting with a view of bustling Lincolnway.

A scrumptious choice can be found in the spicy bean wrap. Any of Roots' wrap options come with a gluten-free pressed coconut wrap. This option then comes with black beans, spinach, avocado, shredded carrots and vegan chipotle mayonnaise. Wraps also come with a side choice of falafel chips or more veggies.