HAMMOND — If there's any culinary establishment that can make you feel right at home, the super cordial staff at El Taco Real, 935 Hoffman St., will take good care of you.
Upon entering, you're welcomed in like family by happy and smiling faces. The restaurant is a north Lake County staple, and will take you in like an old friend. Its seating and decor have a worn look and feel, merely hinting at the mileage the place has earned over the years.
The menu is populated with usual Mexican cuisine goodies, but the specials are king. Depending on the day of the week, diners can partake in scrumptious dishes from chilles rellenos to pollo con mole.
A notable selection from that side of the menu is torta de queso. The dish is a traditional Spanish omelet that comes packed with onions, tomatoes and cheese, and comes topped with the restaurant's signature "Salsa Ranchera." Flour or corn tortillas are also available as well as a side of rice or frijoles.
Those seeking out something flavorful will enjoy this option. All the ingredients mesh together wonderfully. The vegetables have a nice crunch and mix well with the gooey cheese all wrapped together in the eggs. Each bite will leave you craving more.
The delicious options don't stop there. Diners should also consider huevos rancheros, caldo de res and pozole.
For more information, call 219-932-8333.