TASTE TEST: G. Jin serves up delicious specials
TASTE TEST: G. Jin serves up delicious specials

The Szechuan Crispy Chicken chef's special from G. Jin is shown in a takeout container.

 Kale Wilk, The Times

SCHERERVILLE — Those seeking their next comfort food venture can easily locate it at the kitchens of G. Jin.

The business, with locations at 310 W. Lincoln Highway in Schererville and 1105 E. Ridge Road in Griffith, dishes out superb Chinese fare with multiple appealing, affordable favorites and creations.

To find some unique offerings, peep the chef's specialties on the menu. Diners can find 20 different selections to sample, some regular and some for those with a spicy desire, such as the black pepper steak and the house spicy noodles.

A great option can be found with the Szechuan crispy chicken. This dish comes with breaded chicken, peppers and onions, all surrounded by the signature Szechuan sauce and a side of white rice.

This selection proves incredibly flavorful and filling. There's some saucy goodness with the chicken as the distinct Szechuan flavor soaks all the pieces and vegetables, which are cooked well. The white rice is fluffy and gives a great balance. All is a tasty ensemble.

Diners should also consider grabbing one of the many lunch and dinner specials available, which can pair one of your favorite entrees with egg rolls, steamed or fried rice all for as little as $5.25 starting price.

For more information, call 219-322-1122 for Schererville and 219-923-7170 for Griffith.

Satisfy your cravings

Visuals and Online Interactives Director

Kale is a photojournalist and digital producer with the Times. He is a Region native, hailing from Schererville. He shoots photos, writes feature stories and produces Byline, a Times podcast. Email: kale.wilk@nwi.com Phone: 219-933-3393

