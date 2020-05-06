You are the owner of this article.
TASTE TEST: Greek fries a worthy side for your next gyro craving

Greek fries

Greek fries are seen in a takeout box from Mr. Greek Gyros. Greek fries are offered as an appetizer, but a side of fries with a sandwich can be upgraded to the specialty.

 Kale Wilk, The Times

MERRILLVILLE — Any Region Rat worth their salt can likely list what local joints serve up the best gyros around.

But if you're looking for one that can have a worthy and fitting side to pair with your next gyro sandwich, the Greek fries specialty served up at Mr. Greek Gyros, 431 81st Ave., will hit the spot.

The fries come doused with a few flavorful ingredients: oregano, feta cheese and lemon sauce. More than just your regular side serving, these are certain to pack a powerful taste.

Their texture is perfect with a quality crispiness and crunch in each serving and bite. The various ingredients provide an incredible taste ensemble. There's a slight tang with the lemon sauce that's soaked into the wedges. The oregano gives a slight zing. The feta cheese gives a delicious sharpness to the other additions.

The Greek fries are available as an appetizer, but can also certainly be upgraded with a gyro sandwich entree. The namesake dish also earns some praise for its overall taste. The sandwich has a plentiful helping of well-cooked meat. There's a perfect balance with the serving of tzatziki sauce. The pita is also soaked with flavor after spending some time on the grill, rather than being dull or dry.

Diners can also consider chicken or pork gyro meat options, Italian beef and Polish sausage.

For more information, call 219-757-5777.

Visuals and Online Interactives Director

Kale is a photojournalist and digital producer with the Times. He is a Region native, hailing from Schererville. He shoots photos, writes feature stories and produces Byline, a Times podcast. Email: kale.wilk@nwi.com Phone: 219-933-3393

