VALPARAISO — Diners seeking Mediterranean flavors and takes, or just some good vegetarian and vegan options, can scoot on over to find several goodies at Meditrina Market Cafe.
The restaurant, located at 24 Washington St., is a small and quaint joint. There's a fair amount of seating available for patrons to enjoy as dimmed lights and smooth indie rock selections give a pleasant, intimate setting. A large window to the west gives an enjoyable view of one of Valpo's many downtown corridors. It's especially aesthetic at night when the overhead lights are aglow above Washington Street.
The menu has something for everyone. Diners can partake in Mediterranean favorites, from b
aba ganouj to falafel. Many options are also vegetarian and vegan-friendly.
A worthy selection is one of the pita options, particularly the chicken shawerma. Patrons can select the dinner, which delivers a pita filled with the marinated chicken, hummus, rice and assorted vegetables. A side salad and option of rice is also available with the selection.
The ensemble within the pita is superb. Each component has a nice zing, from perfectly cooked and prepared chicken to the crunch and creaminess of the vegetables and hummus. The rice is seasoned wonderfully and tastes fantastic. The side salad has a delicious dressing and scrumptious flavor.
Diners should also consider the sumac salmon and Med burger.
For more information, call 219-
707-5271. 12 Things to do in the Region this week
Suzie Scrooge
Suzie Scrooge
Dec. 21-22, 8 p.m. Dec. 21, 2 p.m. Dec. 22, Great Oaks Supper Club, 13109 S. Wicker Ave., Cedar Lake. 219.776.0888. L’arc en Ciel Theatre Group brings to the stage the tale of their play’s title character who, like her uncle from “A Christmas Carol,” is visited by three otherworldly spirits. Dinner for each performance is served 90 minutes before showtime. Santa Claus will also make an appearance. Cost is $28 for adults; $25 for senior citizens and $22 for children up to age 13. The price includes the buffet, show and Santa visit. Cash bar is also available. Call for more information. There is no show on Dec. 20. In addition, there will be an on-site thrift shop on Dec. 21 which will be open from noon to 5 p.m. at the south end of the Great Oaks building. Santa will greet children from 4 to 5 p.m. on Dec. 21. The thrift shop will have theater-related items from L'arc en Ciel Theatre Group.
Provided
Holiday Pops!
Holiday Pops!
DEC. 20, 7:30 p.m., Memorial Opera House, 104 Indiana Ave., Valparaiso. 219.548.9137,
memorialoperahouse.com. Maestro Troy Webdell and the South Shore Orchestra continue their longstanding tradition with their holiday-themed Memorial Opera House concert. A scheduled highlight is selections from late 19th/early 20th Century Italian composer Ottorino Respighi’s “The Fantastic Toyshop."
Provided
Winter Solstice Hike
Winter Solstice Hike
DEC. 21, 3 -5 p.m. Oak Ridge Prairie, 301 S. Colfax St., Griffith. 219.844.3188,
lakecountyparks.com. A guided hike on Oak Ridge Prairie is planned by the Lake County Parks and Recreation Department in recognition of Winter Solstice, the shortest daylight day of the year on the 2019 calendar. A campfire is scheduled following the hike. Pre-registration is required.
Photo by Kim Thompson
Mommy’s Little Piggy Eating Contest
Mommy’s Little Piggy Eating Contest
DEC. 21, 9:30 a.m. Indiana Welcome Center, 777 Corrine Drive, Hammond. 219.989.7770,
achristmasstorycomeshome.com. As part of Indiana Welcome Center’s “A Christmas Story Comes Home” festivities and in honor of the beloved 1983 movie of the same name, hungry mashed potato connoisseurs will have a chance to see who can consume the most plates in over the course of three minutes. Open to participants four years of age and older. Registration starts at 9:30 a.m.
Times file photo
2019 Christmas in the Park
2019 Christmas in the Park
THROUGH DEC. 21, 4-7 p.m. Dec. 14 and 21, Prairie West Park, 93rd St and Oakridge Drive, St. John. 219.365.6465,
stjohnin.com. St. John’s 2019 holiday festivities are rounded out by a visit from the Grinch Dec. 14 and a Christmas photo booth Dec. 21.
Provided
Winter Wonder of Science
Winter Wonder of Science
DEC. 20, 5-8 p.m., Challenger Learning Center of Northwest Indiana, 2300 173rd St., Hammond. 219.989.3250,
clcnwi.com. Light shows, science experiments and activities and a hot chocolate bar are just some of the highlights of Challenger Learning Center’s end-of-year open house. Registration at clcnwi.com is encouraged, as space for the open house is limited.
Provided
Things That Go Bump In the Night
Things That Go Bump In the Night
THROUGH FEB. 2, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Noon-4 p.m. Sunday, South Shore Arts Gallery, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.1839,
southshoreartsonline.org. A dozen artists created original works inspired by Maurice Sendak’s classic 1963 children’s tome for “Bump.” The exhibit is one of two South Shore Arts shows taking its cue from “Wild Things:” The second exhibit, “Maurice Sendak: The Memorial Exhibition,” is scheduled to open following “Bump’s” run.
Provided
Glowing Lights Night
Glowing Lights Night
DEC. 21 and 28 4-6 p.m. The Barker Mansion, 631 Washington St., Michigan City. 219.873.1520,
barkermansion.com. The historical Michigan City Mansion, which has been decorated for the holiday season, will come to light at night for Glowing Lights Night. Attendees will be able to make their way through the mansion, illuminating it with the glow stick necklaces they wear. Also scheduled at the Barker Mansion is a Christmas Tea at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 22.
Times file photo
Christmas at the Acorn
Christmas at the Acorn
DEC. 21, 8 p.m.-10 p.m (CST)., Acorn Theatre, 107 Generations Drive, Three Oaks. 269.756.3879.
acornlive.org. This year marks the 13th anniversary of Harbor County Opera’s Christmas show at Three Oaks, which will feature long-beloved holiday favorites as well as rarities and some new surprises.
Provided
'A Christmas Story Comes Home'
'A Christmas Story Comes Home'
THROUGH DEC. 31, 8 a.m-5 p.m. Indiana Welcome Center, 777 Corrine Drive. Hammond. 219.989.7770,
achristmasstorycomeshome.com In honor of the classic early '80s holiday comedy, which is set in the Region, Indiana Welcome Center’s November/December exhibit is made up of a half dozen window displays depicting a variety of scenes from the film.
Provided
Chesterton Christmas Eve Jingle Bell Run
Chesterton Christmas Eve Jingle Bell Run
DEC. 24, 8 a.m.-11 a.m., Running Vines Winery, 119 S. Calumet Ave., Chesterton. 219.405. 5528,
facebook.com/events/1541368252680691/ What started nine years ago as a pre-festivities run amongst friends has grown into a tradition for many area runners. Participants are encouraged to dress for the 5K run in holiday wear. All proceeds and donations from the Jingle Bell Run will go to the Westchester Neighbors Food Pantry. Early registration is encouraged and leashed, canine participants can also run alongside their owners.
Provided
White Christmas
White Christmas
THROUGH DEC. 22, Theatre at the Center, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.3255,
theatreatthecenter.com. Theater at the Center concludes 2019 with a live production of the 1954 big screen classic, which features Irving Berlin standards such as the title song, “Blue Skies” and “Count Your Blessings.”
Provided
