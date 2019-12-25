{{featured_button_text}}
The chicken shawarma dinner is served at Meditrina Market Cafe in Valparaiso.

 Kale Wilk, The Times

VALPARAISO — Diners seeking Mediterranean flavors and takes, or just some good vegetarian and vegan options, can scoot on over to find several goodies at Meditrina Market Cafe.

The restaurant, located at 24 Washington St., is a small and quaint joint. There's a fair amount of seating available for patrons to enjoy as dimmed lights and smooth indie rock selections give a pleasant, intimate setting. A large window to the west gives an enjoyable view of one of Valpo's many downtown corridors. It's especially aesthetic at night when the overhead lights are aglow above Washington Street.

The menu has something for everyone. Diners can partake in Mediterranean favorites, from baba ganouj to falafel. Many options are also vegetarian and vegan-friendly.

A worthy selection is one of the pita options, particularly the chicken shawerma. Patrons can select the dinner, which delivers a pita filled with the marinated chicken, hummus, rice and assorted vegetables. A side salad and option of rice is also available with the selection.

The ensemble within the pita is superb. Each component has a nice zing, from perfectly cooked and prepared chicken to the crunch and creaminess of the vegetables and hummus. The rice is seasoned wonderfully and tastes fantastic. The side salad has a delicious dressing and scrumptious flavor.

Diners should also consider the sumac salmon and Med burger.

For more information, call 219-707-5271.

