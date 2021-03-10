TASTE TEST: Power up your morning with a Benedict breakfast bowl

DYER — The sunlight has shifted, the birds are chirping and morning grub is calling at Benedict.

The eatery, located at 1103 Joliet St., features many breakfast classics or standards, but often with a fun twist.

Diners can dive into a filling bowl of biscuits and gravy, but a flavorful adventure awaits with some stuffed with cheddar and bacon. Or, order up a stack of flapjacks, but consider some add-ins, like the banana raisin variety offered.

A worthy and filling selection from the menu can be found in the various breakfast bowls, like the Breakfast Nook. This platter comes with eggs prepared your choice, diced sausage, green peppers, red onions, tomatoes, potatoes and some dashes of colby cheddar. A couple pieces of toast are also a standard addition.

Each bite proves quite tasty. The hash browns and vegetable mixes have a flavorful blend and are complemented well with the cheese. The eggs and sausage are cooked well and bring the whole ensemble together well. The toast also has a good texture.

Breakfast isn't the only thing on the menu, as diners can also browse some appetizing lunch choices, such as mango habanero wings or a tri-blend grilled cheese.

For more information, call 219-440-7948.