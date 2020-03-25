TASTE TEST: Roma Grill preps superb sandwiches

ST. JOHN — If you're looking for the next spot to find a mouthwatering sandwich creation, they sling them up well at Roma Grill.

The restaurant, located at 9543 Wicker Ave., has a menu filled with various inspirations for its sammies. It mainly supplies an Italian theme, and sports items such as a classic beef sandwich, a chicken pesto pita and a margherita flatbread.

There's other goodies available too, such as an appetizer of Italian nachos doused with toppings, meat slabs such as grilled chicken limón and, of course, pizza combos and specialties.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A worthy choice to try is the baked turkey dijon sandwich. This selection comes with a roasted turkey breast that's topped with bacon, Swiss cheese and honey dijon mustard. All comes stacked in pretzel roll buns. All sandwiches come with an option of French fries or a side salad.

The sandwich proves to be a scrumptious ensemble packed with wonderful flavors. The turkey is cooked to perfection, and the bacon on top delivers that classic duo. The cheese has a nice pop, and the dijon gives a sharp zing. The pretzel roll's toasty taste wraps it all together nicely.

A side of French fries is a fantastic inclusion. They are perfectly crispy, and are seasoned well to deliver a delicious flavor.