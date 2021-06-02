 Skip to main content
TASTE TEST: Scrambled Diner's breakfast burrito a great kickstart to the morning
urgent

The breakfast burrito from Scrambled Diner is shown. The wrap comes with eggs, chorizo, cheddar cheese, hash browns and tomatoes.

 Kale Wilk, The Times

DYER — The plentiful options at Scrambled Diner are sure to have you feeling as good as a victorious Helio Castroneves in the morning after getting one of their dishes in your stomach.

The eatery, located at 250 W. 81st Ave., specializes in numerous breakfast specialties such as fruit-topped pancakes and waffles, or a southwest omelet.

A worthy choice to get those senses fired up is Scrambled Diner's breakfast burrito. This sizable wrap comes with eggs, chorizo, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and hashbrowns.

Each bite of this dish is sure to leave you satisfied. The chorizo is prepped well and has a great, flavorful zing with the seasoning. The eggs and cheese are a tried and true combo, and pair well with the soft potatoes. The tomatoes give a slight coolness to the saltiness in the ensemble.

Diners should also consider trying the veggie breakfast burrito, which includes some of the above ingredients but substitutes in egg whites and other assorted vegetables. Or, add in a little seafood with the "Bayou" skillet, featuring blackened shrimp paired with andouille sausage.

For more information, call 219-865-3590.

Visuals and Online Interactives Director

Kale is a photojournalist and digital producer with the Times. He is a Region native, hailing from Schererville. He shoots photos, writes feature stories and produces Byline, a Times podcast. Email: kale.wilk@nwi.com Phone: 219-933-3393

