TASTE TEST: Scrumptious pasta dished out at Ivy's Bohemia House

CHESTERTON — Tasty variety is the name of the game with the plentiful offerings given at Ivy's Bohemia House.

The eatery, located at 321 Broadway St., is nestled in one of the main wings of downtown Chesterton, very much within walking distance of other shops, restaurants and pubs.

The staff prides itself in providing a whole range of options in a cozy home. Many of its ingredients are sourced locally and sometimes even homegrown. There's something that can be found for everyone as the restaurant boasts cuisines from Italian and other Mediterranean flairs to even Polish and American favorites, including catering to dietary needs of gluten-free, vegetarian, vegan and more.

Diners can pour over the lengthy menu, which sports vegetable and fruit salad varieties. There's also many sandwich, burger and pasta entrees, often decked with different garnishes and spices.

A worthy choice to munch on, especially for a spice craving, is the Cajun Alfredo Cheese Tortellini. This seasoned selection comes with the signature ring-shaped pasta pieces, a dash of cheeses, grilled chicken and andouille sausage. All pasta dishes also come with a garlic bread slice.