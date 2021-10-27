Taste Test: Smoked and fried seafood star at Calumet Fisheries

Seafood lovers will be in their glory at Calumet Fisheries.
The small fish house, which is actually a shack-like structure, is located on Chicago's Southeast Side at the base of the 95th Street bridge.
Various seafood, from trout and catfish to shrimp and scallops are prepared daily at the fish joint.
Smoked and fried preparations are the specialty at Calumet Fisheries, which is housed in a building which dates back to 1928. A special smoke house is located next to the seafood shack where everything from salmon and trout to sable and shrimp are smoked.
Calumet Fisheries has drawn food fans from various places through the years. Local Chicago and Northwest Indiana residents regularly frequent the place and other seafood fans from other locales often make special trips to the fish joint.
The business is somewhat of a "movie star" as well. It can be seen in "The Blues Brothers" film when John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd jumped across the 95th Street bridge by car. It's also a place that got high marks from the late Anthony Bourdain when he visited it for one of his television show segments.
Calumet Fisheries is also the recipient of a highly coveted James Beard Award. In 2010 it was given an American Classics honor at The James Beard Awards.
While many of the offerings at the business are favorites, one of the dishes that stands out is the Fried Scallops dinner ($12.99). The batter is flavorful and doesn't cover up the mild, sweet taste of the scallops. The dinner is served with cole slaw, French fries and hot or mild sauce or tartar sauce. Another standout is the smoked salmon, which comes in various sizes. The salmon also is prepared plain or with seasonings such as pepper.
The restaurant accepts cash only. Keep in mind that Calumet Fisheries is a carryout business but many people often eat in their cars while parked alongside the bridge.
FYI: Calumet Fisheries is at 3259 E. 95th St., Chicago. Call (773) 933-9855 or visit calumetfisheries.com.