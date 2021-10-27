Taste Test: Smoked and fried seafood star at Calumet Fisheries

Seafood lovers will be in their glory at Calumet Fisheries.

The small fish house, which is actually a shack-like structure, is located on Chicago's Southeast Side at the base of the 95th Street bridge.

Various seafood, from trout and catfish to shrimp and scallops are prepared daily at the fish joint.

Smoked and fried preparations are the specialty at Calumet Fisheries, which is housed in a building which dates back to 1928. A special smoke house is located next to the seafood shack where everything from salmon and trout to sable and shrimp are smoked.

Calumet Fisheries has drawn food fans from various places through the years. Local Chicago and Northwest Indiana residents regularly frequent the place and other seafood fans from other locales often make special trips to the fish joint.

The business is somewhat of a "movie star" as well. It can be seen in "The Blues Brothers" film when John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd jumped across the 95th Street bridge by car. It's also a place that got high marks from the late Anthony Bourdain when he visited it for one of his television show segments.