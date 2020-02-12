TASTE TEST: Sushi and other goodies delight at Yamato

ST. JOHN — There's a relatively new sushi joint on the block, and it's teeming with Asian recipes that are sure to please in south Lake County.
Yamato, located in Suite D at 9270 Wicker Ave., hosted its grand opening in the early fall of 2019. Since then it's been delighting diners with its extensive menu of sushi and hibachi options.
The restaurant has a smaller, but enjoyably quaint space with a few tables. Gentle and slow music plays from the speakers and makes a relaxing setting. The sounds of slicing and grilling carry out from the kitchen. The front facade has wide windows to allow for plenty of natural light, but some blue lights laced around can provide a cool glow for nighttime munchies.
Those looking for a nice variety in a first-time visit should go with one of the Bento box options. Diners can choose teriyaki chicken, steak shrimp or salmon, and can also enjoy portions of grilled vegetables, rice, several California sushi rolls and a couple crab rangoons.
All the items in the collection are tasty. The grilled chicken is cooked to perfection and has a powerful flavor with the teriyaki sauce. The vegetables have a good texture after spending some time in the heat. The rice doesn't have much soy sauce, but still proves tasty. The California rolls have a good overall taste and a nice zing with the avocado. Finally, the rangoons are fried well, and their cream cheese is particularly scrumptious.
Diners should also consider munching on one of the yaki soba and udon selections, or some of the cooked sushi options, such as the chicken or shrimp tempura rolls.
For more information, call 219-558-8968.