TASTE TEST: 'The Feast' proves filling at Lemon Tree
The Feast is shown in a takeout container from Lemon Tree Mediterranean Grill. 

 Kale Wilk, The Times

CHESTERTON — Speedy Mediterranean blends are ready to be whipped up on the spot or for takeout from Lemon Tree.

The Mediterranean grill, located at 356 Indian Boundary Road, is a counter-serve style establishment with numerous mix-and-match options to create your own style of blends and entrees with chicken, falafel, hummus and other cuisine staples.

Diners start by choosing either a bowl, wrap or sandwich to start. Then, they can choose seasoned chicken shawarma and steak, falafel or grilled vegetables. Finally, they can choose sides, like hummus and tabouleh, as well as add-ins, like tomato, onion and spicy yogurt.

To get the best of all worlds, much like a sampler, diners should consider The Feast. This dish comes packed with chicken shawarma and steak, jasmine rice, falafel, a choice of side, grilled vegetables and a pita.

The meat blend with chicken and steak proves super scrumptious with each bite. The rice also has a nice taste and a slightly oily texture. The falafel has a nice crunch and its seasoning gives it a spicy zing. The vegetables also give a nice additional layer. The hummus also stands out and is prepared well.

Some add-ins that also prove good are some cucumbers for a cool balance and feta cheese for some sharpness.

Diners should also consider wraps, including the Spicy Sultan and the Mediterranean Harvest Wrap.

For more information, call 219-386-8733.

Kale is a photojournalist and digital producer with the Times. He is a Region native, hailing from Schererville. He shoots photos, writes feature stories and produces Byline, a Times podcast. Email: kale.wilk@nwi.com Phone: 219-933-3393

