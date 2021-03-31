TASTE TEST: The Wrecker packs a flavorful punch

DEMOTTE — Cheesy goodies are bountiful on the menu from the crew at Burns Family Pizzeria.

The establishment, located at 806 15th St. SE, has been slinging up pizza pies for the Jasper County community for a little over a year.

Comfort food lovers are sure to find something they enjoy as the pizzeria sports a good variety with their pie creations, such as the aptly named "Kougar Pizza" with a pork pile of pepperoni, sausage and bacon. There's also the "Grilled Chicken BBQ," featuring those meats as well as a pairing of bacon, onions, mushrooms and green peppers.

The restaurant also serves up sub sandwiches, from tried and true Italian beef to a unique spin on a stromboli. In the spirit of going big or going home, the Wrecker is a worthy selection. This massive piece comes with Italian beef, Italian sausage, meatballs, green peppers, onions and red sauce all topped with a heavy cheese mix.

The dish proves super delicious and filling. The ingredients are a wonderful blend of tastes for an ultimately satisfactory flavor in each bite. The meats are cooked well and tender. The vegetables are soft and the cheese is tasty. The red sauce proves very sweet. Compliments also deserve to go to the French bread, which is toasted just right for a good crispiness.