TASTE TEST: Viking Chili Bowl a reliable breakfast mainstay

TASTE TEST: Viking Chili Bowl a reliable breakfast mainstay

Viking Special

The Viking Special is served at Viking Chili Bowl in Valparaiso. The dish includes two pancakes, two eggs and a choice of sausage links or patties. The meal costs $7.05.

 Kale Wilk, The Times

VALPARAISO — When in Valparaiso, do as the Vikings do.

Viking Chili Bowl, 105 E Morthland Drive, is a breakfast hotspot for the city's residents. There's a pleasant hustle and bustle upon entry as hungry bellies eagerly await a fill-up. Hosts dash around with haste with their coffee and trays as light music scatters about.

The traditional family restaurant boasts a typical large breakfast lineup. Diners can enjoy classic choices, such as omelets and egg sandwiches, but also dabble in creative options, such as cinnamon swirl French toast.

In the spirit of the restaurant's theme, a worthy choice for something tasty and dependable is the Viking Special. The dish includes two pancakes, two eggs and a choice of bacon, sausage or ham.

The various elements put into this ensemble prove quite tasty. The pancakes are wonderfully fluffy. There's a heaping amount of whipped butter and syrup to help add some extra zing to the flavor. The sausage has a nice seasoning to it for a little spice kick. The eggs are prepared well, but overall average in taste.

For more information, call 219-462-0800.

Visuals and Online Interactives Director

Kale is a photojournalist and digital producer with the Times. He is a Region native, hailing from Schererville. He shoots photos, writes feature stories and produces Byline, a Times podcast. Email: kale.wilk@nwi.com Phone: 219-933-3393

