Tasteful holiday gifts: A variety of companies offer goodies for food fans

Are you making your list and checking it twice? Your list of who and what to buy for, that is. Some people are hard to buy for. And in that situation food is the answer. Everybody eats. It might be hard to pick things like clothing or jewelry or books. But when you turn to food, it gets easier. It's a piece of cake to find something for everyone.
If you know someone likes peanut butter, you can find some gourmet spreads to try. You can get them chocolates with peanut butter. You can get a basket and fill it with a jar of peanut butter and a jar of jelly and T-shirt that depicts this classic sandwich.
If you know someone has a favorite kind of candy or beverage or nut or snack or coffee, it makes it easy - especially if they have a certain brand they prefer. Do they like wine? There are tons of wineries online that can ship wine or wine baskets and you can also contact local wineries in Northwest Indiana and Southwest Michigan to make your purchases from. Prices tend to be lower at smaller, lesser known places and you are supporting a local, small biz so it's definitely a win-win.
So many different foods and gift packs of foods can be easily ordered online and shipped. So in this year of pandemic, you can stay out of the stores very easily and safe at home ordering from your computer, iPad or smart phone. You'll find easily-navigable websites with big selections at gourmetgiftbaskets.com, 1800flowers.com and harryanddavid.com. Each offers a number of gift baskets stuffed with food items for holiday gifts. Some have fun themes - baskets of cheeses, beer buckets and much more. They can be easily ordered online and shipped directly to you or recipient. Companies like Fannie Mae, Mrs. Cavanaugh‘s Chocolates and DeBrand Fine Chocolates have online stores where you can order favorite candies to be shipped directly to that special person on your list.
In a year that has also left many small businesses struggling, smaller retailers and independent stores are also making it easier to order online and have your selections shipped to you or your gift recipient or available for contact-free, curbside pick-up. And if you are one who strictly likes to support local, there’s no shortage of area shop owners and artisans with foodie gift ideas available. Again, these are items that can often be ordered and shipped out, either by contacting them by phone with a credit card payment or through some kind of online store. Those that have brick and mortar stores are ready and waiting for customers - and probably in dire need of them. This holiday season could make or break a lot of businesses. If you feel safe heading out to shop, there are a lot of local spots worth checking out.
Pam Dennis, founder of Fetching Market, encourages shopping local and small and supporting the vendors who would normally be selling their creations and wares at a number of indoor markets this time of year. Because of COVID-19 many of those markets have been canceled, erasing a big source of sales. On the Fetching Market website, you’ll find Pam’s list of her favorite specialty food artisans and more. Visit fechingmarket.com/hgg to view the full list.
“Our curated list of outstanding specialty food artists leaves your mouth watering, “ said Dennis. “You will find quality items like no other so you can be proud to gift your family and friends from the great selection this holiday season. Each are listed on our Holiday Gift Guide page on our site so you can shop from the convenience of your home.”
You can also get gift cards to support area eateries that have been struggling during the pandemic and stores where specialty food items can be purchased, including Charcuterie in Griffith, Mescolare in Crown Point and Old World Market in Valparaiso.
If you’re still at a loss or just really don’t like to shop and want someone else to do it for you, a duo of ladies from the Chicago area have started a service where they will do the shopping for you. The Well Curated can put together a box for you of food items or non-food items - or both. You can give them some hints or tell them exactly what you want. Or you can tell them a little about the person and let them be creative and make their own choices. Let Kelli Hartsock-Packer and Cheryl Leahy be your personal shoppers and create a gift pack for the person in your life with all kinds of food goodies or other items. Check them out at thewellcurated.com and follow along with “The Well Curated” on Facebook.
