Tasty, healthy eating can sprout right from your own garden

You may find that you eat more vegetables when you grow your own. Some of us find it to be a fun hobby, in spite of the attendant weeds.

Speaking of weeds, don't discount the dandelion. All parts are edible as long as no pesticides or other chemicals have been applied. The flowers may be eaten raw on their own or added to a salad. They can be breaded and fried (you didn’t hear that from a health coach) or used to make jelly and wine. The roots can be steeped to make tea. The greens may be consumed raw as a salad or a sandwich topping and are milder in flavor when harvested before the flowers have emerged. They can also be cooked in stews, casseroles or any other dish that calls for hearty greens. They are rich in antioxidants, vitamins and minerals — and eating them is a good reason to get them out of the lawn.

Herbs are easy to grow, have a variety of health benefits and add flavor to your dishes. Some of the more common plants are mint, basil, chives, cilantro, parsley, dill, garlic, oregano, marjoram, sage, tarragon, lemon balm, rosemary and thyme. A word of caution: Many herbs spread to areas where they are unwanted, such as the lawn. So, it’s best to plant some in containers to avoid a problem.